7 Ways To Live a ‘Slow’ Financial Life, According to Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy

Financial activist Dasha Kennedy fully embraces her “slow financial life” era. But don’t mistake “slow” for lazy or uninvolved — it’s about being deliberate, present and in control of her money, rather than letting it control her.

Money is a significant stressor for most people, according to the American Psychological Association (APA) 2023 Stress in America survey, and even small shifts in your habits can improve your financial and mental health. Kennedy recently shared her recommendations for making your finances work for you, not the other way around. Here are her seven tips for living a slow financial life:

Be Secure in Your Finances

There’s no need to keep up with the Joneses. Kennedy suggests focusing on stability instead of appearances. “I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I’m solid where I am,” she said.

Embrace Automation

Automate more than just your bills. Set up automatic transfers for savings, investments, and debt payments, for example — you’ll take these tasks off your to-do list. Setting them up on autopilot means less stress and fewer surprises.

Celebrate Small Wins

Big wins are definitely to be celebrated, but Kennedy emphasizes the power of also celebrating the small ones. Anything from sticking to your budget to finding a good sale deserves recognition, as these small steps build momentum toward bigger financial goals.

Choose Gratitude Over Guilt

Instead of feeling guilty about financial missteps or what she hasn’t achieved, Kennedy practices gratitude. “I reflect on what I’ve built — whether it’s paying bills on time or seeing my emergency fund grow — and I give thanks,” she said.

Make Intentional Decisions

Taking your time with major financial choices means they’re more likely to align with your long-term goals. Intentionality means every financial decision is deliberate, made with clarity, and connected to your vision.

Value Experiences Over Things

Kennedy values experiences more than material items, so consider what experiences make you happy. Weekend getaways, exploring new hobbies — these investments in yourself could bring you more joy and fulfillment than accumulating stuff ever could.

Boundaries Make for Joyful Spending

Consider protecting your finances a form of self-care, as you budget for things that bring you joy, without guilt. “I’ve learned to say ‘no’ when it’s needed,” she said.

Kennedy’s slow financial life isn’t about doing less — it’s about doing what matters more. It’s about setting boundaries, enjoying the journey, and staying connected to your personal values. As she puts it, “I’m living a life that feels good, not just looks good.”

