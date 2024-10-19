7 Ways To Get Last-Minute Fall Travel Deals for Cheap

Vera_Petrunina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finding last-minute travel deals can be exhilarating. You get to go somewhere fun, and it may come at a steep discount. However, deals may go quickly, or you may determine the total cost is beyond your budget.

Thankfully, we’re now in a time where you can snag awesome deals. Summer may be a popular time to travel, but last-minute fall travel deals abound, according to the New York Times. The paper recently said, “For those still seeking a vacation or two, that softening demand means bargains — in the form of lower airfare and hotel perks.” Here are seven actionable ways to save on fall travel.

Book Flights on the Right Day

Are you planning to fly to your destination? When you book airfare may directly impact how much you spend on that ticket. For years, Tuesday was the best day to book flights, as they were often cheaper then.

That may no longer the case, though publications disagree on which day, exactly, is truly the cheapest. According to a 2023 report from Expedia, Sunday is the best day to purchase seats. The report said travelers who book on a Sunday save, on average, about 21% on a domestic flight. That savings increases to 24% if you’re considering an international destination.

However, Google Flights data suggests that Tuesday is your best option, though not by much. Ultimately, it’s a good idea to check prices on a few different days.

Create Price Alerts for Your Favorite Airlines

If you don’t have time to actively monitor pricing for multiple airlines, consider setting price alerts. All of the major airlines have apps that alert you of sales; some will even let you create alerts for a specific route.

Scheduled alerts are an excellent way to snag sales the moment they drop.

Cancel Your Flight

Don’t overlook canceling a flight if the price is reduced — make sure you understand the airline’s policies, but you may be able to cancel and rebook at the lower rate.

Some airlines let you cancel within 24 hours after purchase without issue. Others may have even more flexible policies. If they lower the price, you may receive additional savings.

Book Refundable Hotels, When Possible

Last-minute travel requires flexibility. If you book a non-refundable room, you may be out the money if you have to cancel when you find a better deal elsewhere.

If available, protect yourself with refundable rooms. You will pay a few extra dollars upfront, but it’s well worth it if you must cancel due to a change in plans.

Bundle Your Travel

Purchasing your hotel and airfare together can be a fantastic way to save money on a last-minute travel deal. This is thanks to wholesaling. Companies often purchase a significant number of rooms in hopes of turning them for a profit.

If the company cannot sell them all, it reduces prices in the eleventh hour to avoid a total loss. You can find such deals through the “vacation” or “travel deals” tabs on most airline or other travel sites. Don’t overlook daily deal sites, like Groupon, to find bundled deals.

Don’t Always Book Directly

Brand loyalty doesn’t always pay. Instead of simply booking directly through your favorite airline or hotel chain, use a booking site like Kayak, Hotels.com or Expedia to identify possible deals. You can even use Google Flights to compare pricing across multiple carriers.

If you have rewards points through your credit card, peruse what’s available in the travel portal. You may find a cheaper rate. All of these options let you book for same-day or next-day travel. Compare all of these against what’s available directly and pick the best price.

Travel on the Cheapest Day

If you’re flexible on when you depart, look at a few different days to see which has the cheapest flights. Expedia reported travelers can save up to 26% when they leave on a Friday, while Google Flights suggested flying on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

If you can avoid leaving on a Sunday, do that, as Expedia claims that’s the most expensive day to begin travel.

Finding last-minute fall travel deals requires flexibility, and it’s important to do your research. There are numerous tools available to help you book an affordable and fun trip. By combining some of these tools, you can cut costs without missing memories.

