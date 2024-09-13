7 Travel Destinations With Plummeting Prices This Fall

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

According to a new report from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business, 96% of Americans expect inflation to influence an aspect of their future travel plans, with 47% of the respondents declaring that costs would significantly impact their choice of travel destination.

If you looked into planning a trip over the summer, you may have noticed that some locations had exorbitant costs. Luckily, many travel destinations have plummeting prices this fall as the busy season ends.

What are seven popular and expensive travel destinations that are costly in the summer but have price drops in the fall?

Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

“The cooler weather makes it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking and boating,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com, a vacation rental platform. The town also hosts the Lake of the Ozarks Fall Harbor Hop, a popular event for visitors looking for a festival atmosphere.

Ciccarelli shared that visiting in the fall can result in savings of up to 40%, with rooms available for as low as $100 per night.

Lake Champlain, Vermont

According to travel experts, Lake Champlain is the quintessential New England fall destination. Ciccarelli said the AppleFest in South Hero, which celebrates the region’s apple harvest and offers cider tastings, apple picking and more, is a must-see activity.

Ciccarelli noted that lodging costs could decrease by 25%, with charming inns and hotels offering rates around $150 per night.

Muskoka, Ontario

Ciccarelli said Muskoka’s fall colors are legendary, making it a top destination for leaf-peepers. The Bala Cranberry Festival in mid-October is a must-see, offering visitors a taste of the local harvest and plenty of festive activities.

You also never know which celebrities you’ll run into, as David Beckham was spotted there with his family this summer.

Ciccarelli shared that prices fall by 30% compared to the summer, with luxury lakeside accommodations averaging $180 per night.

New York

“The Big Apple is filled with tourists during the summer, which is traditionally accompanied by an increase in room and activity prices during this season,” said Erika Pacini, a travel expert and the head of marketing at Outdoorplay.

You can still experience the same sights that New York has to offer in the fall while saving money on accommodations if you visit off-season.

Pacini shared that a week-long vacation can set one back approximately $2,500 to $4,000 in the summer, while the prices in the fall could drop to between $1,800 and $2,500 for the same week. These prices can differ based on people’s travel styles, preferences and specific activities.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini offers a marvelous display of sunsets, vibrant nightlife, breathtaking views and natural wonders. According to Pacini, a week there may cost between $2,500 and $4,000 in the summer as tourists flock to this ideal vacation spot.

Pacini said that even as the number of visitors declines, the pleasant weather continues, and the costs go lower to an average of $1,500 to $2,500 weekly.

Maui, Hawaii

Pacini shared that many people visit Maui for its stunning beaches, verdant jungle and surfing spots when children are out of school in the summer. However, you can land a deal if you visit this location during the off-peak season in the fall.

The climate remains warm so you can take advantage of beach time without the humidity of the summer.

You can expect to part with approximately $3,000 to $4,500 for a week of summer vacation. With fewer tourist visitors, fall becomes a less expensive season to visit with prices around $2,000 to $3,000 expected for the same experience.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto is popular in the summer for its temples, traditional Japanese gardens and culture-rich areas. However, Pacini said that Mother Nature’s vibrant fall colors bring in another hidden beauty of Kyoto.

A week could set you back about $2,000 to $3,000 in the summer, while the cost of travel dips a little to about $1,500 and $2,200 in the fall.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Travel Destinations With Plummeting Prices This Fall