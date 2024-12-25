7 Things the Wealthy Elite Do With Their Money (That You Should Also Be Doing)

Dimensions / Getty Images

Wealthy people have a track record of making some pretty serious money moves. When you have that much wealth, a whole world of opportunities opens up for you. For the rest of us, these strategies can feel completely out of reach.

It’s true to an extent, but even the wealthy elite are following some core principles any of us can adopt. If you’re interested in growing your net worth, consider taking a page from their book. These are some tried and true things the super-rich do with their money that any of us can do.

They Live Within Their Means

Many people live a lifestyle that creates the illusion of wealth, without actually having the cash to back it up. But people who are truly wealthy know not to spend money they don’t have.

In fact, it’s common for people with serious wealth to live below their means. They often live in modest homes, drive practical cars and adhere to a strict budget. Their net worth might surprise many people, but this is exactly how they were able to build it.

Of course, this isn’t true across the board. Plenty of wealthy people do live lavishly, but we can all take some inspiration from those rich people known for living like average Joes.

They Secure Future Income

Wealthy people are almost always looking toward the future. Instant gratification usually comes at the expense of long-term stability, and they know this all too well.

That’s why the rich often focus on securing future income, and one good way to do this is with an annuity. Annuities are contracts between you and an insurance company that allow you to earn interest on a lump-sum investment.

Generally speaking, payouts can be offered for life or span a specific time period. This investment option is growing in popularity, and many issuers are currently offering high rates.

They Put Their Money To Work

Wealthy people don’t tend to let their money sit around collecting dust. Sure, they put a certain percentage of their wealth in standard savings accounts, but they also don’t shy away from investments.

Risk tolerance varies, of course, but most realize the importance of taking at least some risk. A solid investment strategy is a key part of any portfolio. And you can invest, even if you’re not wealthy.

They Pay Themselves First

Frivolous spending doesn’t lead to affluence. This is why the wealthy pay themselves first.