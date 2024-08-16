7 States That Will Become Popular Retirement Destinations in 2025

blackCAT / Getty Images

Retirement is the chance to do something different. After a career of work, it’s time to kick back and enjoy the finer things in life, maybe even try a few new things. For many retirees, it’s the perfect time to pick up and move somewhere they have always wanted to live. In 2025, some new and familiar states are making the list of popular destinations.

Check Out: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Find Out 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking to a Financial Advisor:

“As we look ahead to 2025, several states are emerging as top retirement destinations due to their unique blend of amenities, climate, cost of living and healthcare facilities,” said Daniel Morris, the founder of Senior Living Interviews.

Each offers distinct advantages that cater to the needs and preferences of the aging population. Here are seven states that will remain or become popular retirement destinations in 2025.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Florida

Florida has long been a popular retirement destination and, in Morris’s opinion, continues to hold its appeal.

“The state’s warm climate is a major draw, offering year-round sunshine and mild winters ideal for outdoor activities,” Morris said. “Additionally, Florida has a well-established infrastructure for retirees, including numerous retirement communities, healthcare facilities and recreational opportunities.”

Discover More: If You Have $1 Million in Retirement Savings, Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

Morris also noted the absence of state income tax is another significant advantage, making it financially attractive for retirees on a fixed income.

“Cities like Sarasota, Naples and The Villages are particularly popular,” he said, “offering a mix of cultural activities, golf courses and social clubs.”

Idaho

“Idaho is a fantastic retirement destination thanks to its affordable cost of living and stunning natural beauty,” said Tom Bruzek, a seasoned property buyer with Selling Land Fast. “Housing and daily expenses are more manageable here compared to many other states, making it an attractive option for those on a fixed income.”

Story continues

Bruzek described Idaho’s landscape as “breathtaking” and pointed out the many features of the state, including mountains, rivers and lakes that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and skiing.

“The small-town charm and friendly communities create a welcoming atmosphere, perfect for retirees looking for a peaceful and active lifestyle,” Bruzek said. “Idaho’s combination of low costs, beautiful scenery and tight-knit communities is drawing more retirees seeking a peaceful yet active retirement.”

Arizona

“Arizona is another state that is becoming increasingly popular among retirees,” Morris said. “Known for its dry, warm climate, Arizona is particularly appealing to those who suffer from arthritis or other conditions exacerbated by humidity.”

The state offers a lower cost of living compared to many coastal states, a crucial factor for retirees looking to stretch their retirement savings.

“Arizona also boasts a variety of outdoor activities, from hiking in the Grand Canyon to golfing in Scottsdale,” Morris said. “The state’s healthcare system is well-regarded, with several top-rated hospitals and specialized medical facilities catering to the elderly.”

Alabama

Bruzek called out Alabama for being the frontrunner of emerging hidden gems for retirees, thanks to its incredibly affordable living costs and warm climate. In addition to Southern hospitality, Bruzek laid out how Alabama’s communities are friendly and culturally rich, offering a welcoming environment for newcomers.

“The state offers mild winters and hot summers, ideal for those who want to avoid harsh cold weather,” Bruzek said. “The expanding healthcare facilities provide excellent services tailored to older adults, ensuring retirees have access to quality care. Alabama’s affordability, coupled with its warm climate and welcoming communities, makes it a hidden gem for retirees.”

North Carolina

Morris said North Carolina is emerging as a top retirement destination due to its moderate climate, scenic beauty and affordable cost of living. Cities like Asheville and Wilmington are particularly attractive, offering a mix of cultural amenities, outdoor activities and healthcare facilities.

“The state offers a diverse range of environments, from the mountains in the west to the coastal areas in the east, providing retirees with various lifestyle options,” Morris said. “North Carolina also has a relatively low tax burden, which is appealing to retirees looking to maximize their income. The state’s growing network of retirement communities and active adult living options further enhances its appeal.”

Texas

Texas is one of the Southern states that, as Justin Haywood of Haywood Wealth Management put it, “offer a more relaxed and less congested environment. This can lead to a higher quality of life, with less stress and a slower pace that many retirees find appealing.”

“Many retirees want to escape the harsher winters of northern states. The milder and more predictable weather in the southern regions allows for a more comfortable lifestyle year round, making outdoor activities and socializing easier and more enjoyable,” Haywood said. “This can be a significant factor for retirees on a fixed income, allowing their retirement savings to stretch further. Lower housing costs and no state income tax, in Florida and Texas specifically, contribute to this affordability.”

That makes a state like Texas all the more appealing. Per Haywood, Southern states like Texas generally offer a lower cost of living compared to many Northern states.

New Mexico

New Mexico, in Bruzek’s experience, offers retirees a unique and enriching experience with its warm, dry climate and abundant sunshine. The state’s rich history and diverse culture, especially in cities like Santa Fe and Albuquerque, provide endless opportunities for exploration and enjoyment.

“Housing and living expenses are affordable, making it easier for retirees to enjoy their golden years without financial stress,” Bruzek said. “Outdoor enthusiasts will love the art, hiking and unique landscapes New Mexico offers. New Mexico offers a unique blend of cultural richness, natural beauty and affordability, appealing to retirees looking for something different.”

All of these states will be among the most popular retirement destinations in 2025.

“Each state offers a unique combination of climate, cost of living, healthcare and recreational opportunities that cater to the needs and preferences of retirees,” Morris said. “Whether it’s the sunny beaches of Florida, the dry warmth of Arizona or the scenic beauty of North Carolina, these states provide an attractive environment for those looking to enjoy their golden years.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 States That Will Become Popular Retirement Destinations in 2025