7 Practical Holiday Gifts To Get Your College Student

While a college student’s wish list might be filled with the latest trends and gadgets, what they often need most are practical essentials. College students are known for stretching every dollar, living off mismatched kitchenware and dealing with empty fridges. To ensure your college student receives gifts they want and need, here’s an expert-approved guide to practical holiday presents they’ll actually use.

Check out these seven holiday gifts that might not be on your college student’s wish list, but are functional items that will make their life a little easier.

Personalized Gift Card

One of the hardest realities of college life is managing new, ongoing expenses — groceries, dorm supplies, rent, utilities and more. That’s why one of the most practical gifts for your college student is good old-fashioned cash.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, recommends using PerfectGift.com for personalized cards. With plenty of steep expenses coming their way, this extra cash can help cover essentials or give them something extra for themselves. Plus, with customizable amounts, you can gift whatever fits your budget.

“There’s not much that teens and young adults like more than money, and these gift cards make gifting money feel more personal and heartfelt,” said Bodge. “You can upload a photo and message to be printed on a Visa card or opt for a digital version. Either way, your student can use the card to buy what they want!”

Colorfulkoala Modal Loungewear Collection

Comfort meets style with Colorfulkoala’s women’s loungewear collection — perfect for any college student. Made from modal, this collection offers buttery softness, moisture wicking and breathability, providing versatility for lounging in a dorm, attending class or hitting the gym.

“If your student is sharing a room, it’s time to give their loungewear an upgrade!” Bodge said. “These pieces are as silky-soft as Lululemon, but at a fraction of the cost. Pieces include joggers, shorts and a variety of tops, with the idea for lounging, sleeping and even wearing to class. Available in several pretty colors and in sizes XS-XL.”

With prices ranging from $25 to $41, this collection rivals luxury athleisure brands at an affordable price point.

Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Quality sleep is essential, but often elusive in college dorms. Even off-campus housing tends to come with mattresses that are more suited to a summer sleepaway camp, making one of the best gifts you can give a college student a good night’s sleep.

“Dorm beds are notoriously uncomfortable, so treat your teen to a topper!” Bodge said. “This one is available in the required twin XL size and in 2-inch or 3-inch thickness. It will not only make any mattress feel more comfortable but the green tea gel helps to keep hot sleepers cool.”

Priced at $84, the Zinus green tea cooling gel memory foam mattress topper regulates temperature, hugs the body for pressure relief and ensures your college student wakes up feeling refreshed and well-rested.

Clorox Tabletop Air Purifier

Nothing is worse than being sick away from home. Although it may not top their wish list, an air purifier is a thoughtful gift that will help your college student stay healthy and protected against germs.

“Germs spread fast in small spaces, so an air purifier is a must,” Bodge said. “The Clorox tabletop air purifier has a pre-filter and True HEPA filtration to capture 99.7% of viruses and bacteria in rooms up to 200 square feet. It even helps with odors! The purifier has three speeds and a time for auto-shutoff. For nighttime use, there is a low speed for super quiet air purification and an adjustable night light.”

At $52, its sleek, compact design purifies the air up to five times per hour, helping your student stay healthier all season long.

Limitless Ultimate Portable Power Bank With Wall Plug and Digital Display

For college students, staying connected is crucial, but long days can quickly drain their devices leaving them all too familiar with their battery percentage being in the red. The Limitless ultimate portable power bank ensures they can stay powered up all day.

“Ideal for a busy day of classes or travel, the powerful Limitless ultimate charger will keep their phone, laptop and tablet powered up all day long,” Bodge said. “Because it has three built-in cables, three charging ports and the ability to plug it into a wall socket, they don’t have to worry about remembering extra cords. Available in several colors, it also has a carrying case, a lanyard strap and a built-in phone stand.”

At $110, this power bank is a bit of a splurge but it provides your student with the security of staying connected to friends, family and resources, ensuring their safety and well-being by keeping their devices charged when needed.

mDesign Urban Papasan Folding Moon Chair

College life means new friends and frequent hangouts, so extra seating in their dorm or apartment is a must. Thankfully, the mDesign urban papasan folding moon chair is a functional, space-efficient seating option and a great gift for college students.

“This retro-style moon-shaped chair is made from premium plush velour that is comfortable enough for long hangouts and is easy to spot clean,” Bodge said. “Priced at $60 and available in three colors, the chair’s sturdy steel metal frame folds flat to be tucked away when not in use.”

Keep Going First Aid Adult GoKit

One of the scariest parts of having a college student away from home is knowing they might need care. The Keep Going first aid GoKit is a practical gift that ensures your student has the essentials for minor injuries while giving you peace of mind.

“Make sure your student is prepared for those little mishaps, like scratches, scrapes and minor burns,” Bodge said. “This handy 130-piece kit is great for small living spaces [and] compact enough that it can be tossed into a backpack for travel or outdoor activities.”

Priced at $40, this kit includes bandages, creams, tweezers, a mini sewing kit, a first aid guide and more.

