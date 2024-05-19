7 Pantry Items To Buy at Aldi To Save Money

©GOBankingRates

Aldi is the kind of retailer that builds a dedicated following because they offer consistently low prices, a reliable selection (though not necessarily the widest selection) and people can stretch their food budgets further when shopping here.

Check Out: 12 Best Aldi Items Dropping in Price Just in Time for Summer

Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

One of the things Aldi routinely offers at especially good prices are pantry items-from staples that you use every week, to shelf-stable snacks, you’ll be amazed at Aldi’s prices.

As we head toward summer, be sure to snag these pantry items for the best prices at Aldi:

1. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

There may be no condiment more versatile and widely used than mayonnaise-whether you add it to a tuna salad or chicken salad dish, create a garlicky aioli to dip your artichokes in, or layer onto a delicious sandwich, mayonnaise more than comes in handy any time. While you do have to refrigerate it after opening, it will stay good on your shelf unopened until its expiration date. Aldi has an assorted variety of real, light, and olive oil based 20 ounce squeezable Hellman’s mayonnaise products available for $5.48.

2. Inglehoffer Mustard Varieties

What is mayonnaise without its partner mustard? While people have strong opinions about mustard-what kind, flavor, degree of heat or sweet-or none, it’s a reliable staple worth keeping on hand year round. You can pick up one of three10 oz Inglehoffer mustard flavors: stone ground, creamy horseradish, or honey mustard, for just $2.84 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover More: Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals For Your Money in May

3. Nature’s Nectar Sparkling Drink Mixers

As the days get warmer, your thirst may grow stronger. It’s nice to have tasty beverages on hand that aren’t overly sweet, or which can be mixed with other juices and alcohol to create fun, offbeat cocktails and mocktails. You can choose from pineapple, strawberry or watermelon. Eah four back of 8.45 oz cans is just $3.49, a price that will make you want to keep many more on hand.

Story continues

4. Ritz Toasted Chips Assorted Varieties

It’s always helpful to keep tasty snacks on hand in the pantry, whether to munch on while preparing a meal, to have handy for unexpected guests, or to keep kids from getting too hungry between meal times. Ritz is a time tested brand for crackers, and their toasted chips do not disappoint either, with a lighter crunch than a cracker. These 8.1 oz bags come in three flavors: original, cheddar and sour cream & onion for just $3.69.

5. Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP

Another light snack that you might want to have on hand in your pantry is the health conscious snack BOOM Chicka POP, likely named to mirror the delightful sound of popcorn popping. You can satisfy either a sweet tooth, with the sweet & salty kettle corn option, or the savory, with the sea salt popcorn. Both flavors are just $3.44 for 4.8 oz bags.

6. Snyder’s Pretzel Pieces

If you want something you can really grind your teeth into instead, check these Snyder’s of Hanover pretzel pieces. They come in either traditional, mouth watering, betcha can’t stop at one handful honey mustard, or the tangy and spicy hot buffalo flavors. Each 8 oz bag is only $2.49, and good thing, because you’re going to want to keep multiple bags on hand.

7. Plant Based Brioche Buns

Warmer weather often means grilling season-whether you like a good old fashioned beef burger, or a vegetarian option. People with a preference not to eat any animal products, either for health or for moral purposes, will enjoy these plant-based brioche buns, perfect for layering on your tasty meal. A 7.05 ounce package is just $2.79.

Whether you stock up on basic essentials, or yummy treats to keep on hand for when the cravings hit, Aldi has your pantry covered.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Pantry Items To Buy at Aldi To Save Money