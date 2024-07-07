7 Most Affordable Beach Vacations After Labor Day

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re planning a summer beach trip, chances are you’re not the only one with that idea. Summer’s the prime time to catch some waves, lay out in the sun, and take a dip in the ocean. But unfortunately, this increased popularity means many of the more popular beaches get crowded and fees — from parking to accommodations — tend to rise.

Common wisdom, then, suggests that the best time to go to the beach is after the Labor Day crowds have dispersed and prices drop.

“Once Labor Day comes around, summer vacations come to an end for many families as school starts up,” said Scott Lieberman, Founder of TouchdownMoney. “But if you’re not tied to a specific school schedule, or if you’d like to head to a beach after Labor Day, there are significant potential savings available.”

Here are some of the top beach towns where hotel prices and vacation packages tend to go down significantly in cost after Labor Day — according to the experts.

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

If you’re on the East Coast, check out Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey.

“Going to the Jersey Shore is common during the summer, but the rides and the beaches of Point Pleasant Beach are just as enjoyable in the early fall,” said Lieberman. “Once the crowds go home, you’ll see hotel rooms at nearly less than half the cost of summer.”

Besides the beach, other activities in the area Jenkinson’s Aquarium, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, and the Annual Festival of the Sea.

Myrtle Beach, SC

If you want to head further south, Myrtle Beach is great to visit in the early fall.

“My first thought would be Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” said Sheila Hayes, Founder and Family Travel Expert at SheMamaMaps. “Post-Labor Day, hotel rates in Myrtle Beach can drop by 30-40%.”

Plus, there are fewer tourists since most of the vacationers have already gone home. Some reports also offer discounted packages on activities, meals, and rooms.

Along with the beach, there are quite a few golf courses and attractions — like Broadway and the SkyWheel Observation Wheel.

And is Myrtle Beach doesn’t do it for you, Hayes suggested the Outer Banks in North Carolina. “Rates can drop by up to 40% after Labor Day,” she said.

Key West, FL Beaches

Head even further south to Key West for warm water and plenty of fun — both on and off the beach. From attractions like The Hemingway Home & Museum and the Tennessee Williams Museum to water sports — including jet-skiing and snorkeling — you’ve got options. Be sure to hit Simonton Street Beach and Smathers Beach while you’re there.

While prices can drop after Labor Day, there are some things to be aware of.

“Coming here from September to November offers significant savings, but it’s for a reason,” said Lieberman. “This is hurricane season, and if one of the big storms comes your way, your trip can get cut short quick. But if you buy travel insurance, Key West can offer big savings while you’re enjoying the beaches and some Key lime pie.”

Destin, FL Beaches

If you’re already in the area, Hayes also recommended Destin. It’s home to some truly beautiful sites, including Henderson Beach State Park and The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Whether you’re looking for time in the sun, a spread of different cuisines, or some shopping, you’ve got options. And if you have time, you can also hit up Destin Habor Boardwalk for a boat tour or other activities like rock climbing.

According to Hayes, the cost of accommodation tends to drop by around 20% to 30% in Destin after Labor Day.

Saugatuck, MI Beaches

Perhaps best known for its dune rides and vibrant downtown, Saugatuck might not be your first thought when it comes to beach vacations. But it’s right next to Lake Michigan and is home to Oval Beach, which is worth the visit.

“Once the city ends its summer break, hit up this spot on Lake Michigan for peace, serenity and some enjoyable local places,” said Lieberman.

Like many of the other beach towns on this list, prices tend to drop after school starts back up. You’ll want to shop around to get the best rates, of course, but you could see some significant savings — potentially around 15% to 30%.

Oxnard, California

For those on the West Coast, Oxnard’s got some great beaches, too.

“In my opinion, one of the best Californian beach towns is Oxnard, an idyllic spot on the southern coast with a small-town feel and weather temperature of around 70 degrees, even during the colder months,” said Mercedes Zach, Travel Expert at Asaptickets, part of Trevolution Group.

“It is home to miles of pristine golden duned beaches, including the famous Mandalay Beach, as well as historic Victorian-era architecture and some of the best taquerias in the state,” Zach continued. “Also, its picturesque harbor offers kayaking and cycling opportunities while serving as the closest access point to the stunning Channel Islands National Park.”

There’s no shortage of options in Oxnard, and you can keep costs relatively low. According to Zach, the average solo traveler spends less than $200 a day there — all things included.

Galveston, Texas

Galveston Island has around 32 miles of gulf beaches. The city itself has plenty to do as well, from haunted hotels to local dining options to museums. Costs are fairly reasonable after Labor Day, too. According to Hayes, accommodations go for up to 30% less than during the peak summer months.

