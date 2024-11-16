7 Luxe Items To Sell To Build Your Emergency Fund Fast

igor_kell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a general rule of thumb, you need at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. However, building an emergency fund fast may be challenging.

Read More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Cutting back on expenses may not make sense, so selling some of your luxury items could help you raise money. Luxury goods, especially limited edition items, have higher resale value.

Here are seven items to sell to build an emergency fund when you need it most.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Designer Handbags

Vintage designer handbags have been resurgent since 2020 and are, therefore, one of the best luxury items to sell if you want to build your emergency fund fast. A good example is the Louis Vuitton Pochette, which increased in value from $165 in the early 2000s to about $790 in 2021.

According to Vogue, Hermés, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel are the top three best-performing brands in average resale value. If you have a designer handbag, The RealReal, Fashionphile, and Vestiaire Collective are the best places to turn it into cash.

For You: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Shoes

Do you have a collection of heels that would make Carrie Bradshaw envious? Or perhaps your obsession with David Beckham has inspired a collection of brand-name sneakers over the years? Whichever the case, this might be the best time to cash in on your shoes and raise your emergency fund.

Luxury footwear brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada, Manolo Blahnik, and Miu Miu have always been sought after. If you own a few, you can quickly sell them for hundreds and even thousands of dollars if they’re in good condition. Some of the best places to sell your high-end footwear include StockX, Grailed and GOAT.

Fragrance

Arabic perfumes have gained popularity, not only in the Middle East but also globally, because of their rich scent and quality. Whether you own an Arabic fragrance or a Western classic like Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, or Creed, you can quickly declutter your perfume closet and build your emergency fund.

The best part is that buyers are ready to purchase even slightly used perfumes and colognes. Consider selling them on platforms like eBay or niche fragrance marketplaces.

Clothing

Designer clothes are among the most common and fast-moving luxury goods you can sell to raise your emergency fund. Whether you own statement pieces like Versace or more elegant looks by Prada or Gucci, you can earn top dollar from your high-end wardrobe.