7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet Next Year

Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com

After surging during the pandemic, real estate markets have floundered over the last two years.

High interest rates hit real estate from several directions: They make new loans far more expensive and have stifled supply through the “lock-in effect.” Would-be sellers feel chained to their homes, given their cheap fixed-interest mortgages — so they aren’t selling.

That one-two punch has led to the lowest home turnover rate in over 30 years, based on a 2024 analysis by Redfin.

Of the roughly 900 cities tracked by Zillow, 105 of them saw home prices drop over the last year. So which cities look poised to plummet over the next year?

Naples, Florida

Median home price: $577,990 (Zillow)

Year-over-year (YoY) change: -2.9%

Soaring insurance rates combine with an aging population to make Naples a prime suspect for further housing corrections.

“We’re also seeing people move away from places like Florida and South Carolina due to fear of extreme weather,” said Adam Hamilton, CEO of real estate accounting platform REI Hub. “The Sun Belt has actually done the best job of constructing new homes compared to the rest of the country, adding plenty of housing supply.”

Affordability is great for buyers, but not so great for sellers. Cities like Naples, which have catered to wealthy retirees, may need to reinvent themselves in the coming years to attract young families and working-age adults to keep the local economy — and housing market — healthy.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Median home price: $299,130 (Fort Worth)

YoY change: -0.7%

Nowhere has seen new housing supply added as fast as the combined Dallas and Fort Worth metropolitan area.

No, really: It has seen more new housing construction than anywhere else in the country, according to housing analytics firm Zonda.

Entering 2025, Hamilton sees plenty of opportunity for first-time homebuyers in cities like Dallas and Fort Worth.

“I see Sun Belt cities in the southern US as the most promising for buyers next year,” he said.

Miami, Florida

Median home price: $584,467

YoY change: 5.5%

Naples isn’t the only city in Florida at risk of sliding home values. Eric Brown, licensed real estate agent and founder of Empire 850, sees storm clouds on Florida’s horizon.

“During the pandemic, home prices soared, driven by remote work and migration. But wages didn’t keep up,” he said. “In Miami, the price to income ratio is among the highest in the state, making it tough for locals to keep up.”