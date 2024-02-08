7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

JHVEPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

With inflation driving up prices across the nation, everyone is looking for ways to cut costs. Dollar Tree is a budget-friendly store offering extreme value on many everyday household items.

Here are seven products you should regularly buy at Dollar Tree to maximize savings.

Hair Accessories (Like Bobby Pins and Elastics)

Hair essentials like bobby pins, elastics, headbands, and barrettes can quickly add up when purchased individually at drug stores and supermarkets. But at Dollar Tree, you can stock up on all the hair accessories you need for women and girls at just $1 per pack.

Their complete line of metal and plastic bobby pins, stretchy elastics in colors and neutrals, fashion headbands, and decorative clips means you’ll always have spare hair supplies without overspending. Some name brand versions of these products can run $5 per pack or more elsewhere.

Maintaining a full stash of basic hair items for a fraction of the price makes Dollar Tree the go-to for all your ponytail, braid, and updo needs.

Arts and Crafts Supplies

Dollar Tree boasts an entire aisle of arts, crafts, and activity items for adults and kids. From basic construction paper and glue sticks to more specialized supplies like acrylic paint sets and tie-dye kits, the discounts are steep.

For example, their set of 18 washable watercolor paints costs just $1 versus $5 or more at regular retailers. Iron-on sheets, chalkboard stickers, colorful pens and markers are just $.50 each. Grab bags of assorted stickers, decorative paper, stencils, coloring books, cling decals, and more to provide hours of creative fun on a budget.

Avid crafters should always start their search for materials at Dollar Tree before paying inflated prices elsewhere. Let your imagination run wild on the cheap.

Birthday Party Decorations

Are you hosting a child’s birthday? Dollar Tree has every decoration you need at a fraction of competitor’s prices. Fill goodie bags with toys and candy for $1 each. Other birthday decorations costing only $1 are adorable paper banners, balloons, confetti, and paper products branded with Frozen, Paw Patrol, and Avengers.

Stretch your party budget by grabbing packs of themed paper plates, cups, napkins, table covers, invitations, and thank you cards — all $1 each. Candles, gift wraps, signs, centerpieces, piñatas, and cheap baking pans mean you can decorate and supply the entire party at Dollar Tree for around $20.

Baking and Cake Decorating Supplies

Speaking of birthday parties, Dollar Tree’s baking department stocks inexpensive candles, sprinkles, food coloring and cake decorations galore. You can find some of the same brands of jimmies, candy beads, sparkling sugar, food gels, and pecans sold in grocery stores for 2-3x the price.

Beyond cake embellishments, they offer excellent values on aluminum baking pans, rolling pins, pie dishes, parchment paper, food storage bags, and kids’ aprons to encourage baking at home. You can outfit your kitchen with high-quality basics to whip up desserts on a dime.

Cleaning Tools and Supplies

Some cleaning essentials just get worn out and need frequent replacement. Sponges, scrub brushes, microfiber cloths, and scouring pads are items you should add to your cart at Dollar Tree instead of overpaying elsewhere.

They stock name brand paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning solutions and laundry supplies for just $1-1.25 per item. Steel wool scrubbers, dustpans, bathroom organizers, mops, buckets, and brooms guarantee you have the tools to keep your home spotless on a budget.

Stock up on cleaning and organizational basics, so you always have extras.

First Aid and Health Items

Bandages, first aid cream, thermometers, gauze, sterile wipes, cold medicine, eye drops, dental picks, and other health items really add up, purchased at drugstores one at a time. At Dollar Tree, you can inexpensively stock your medicine cabinet, first aid kit, school nurse supplies and travel needs.

Both name brand and generic versions of pain relief tablets, antiseptics, bandaids of all sizes, aromatherapy, thermometers, and hot/cold compresses mean you’re prepared for minor emergencies and everyday use. Buy multiples since the savings are substantial.

Toothbrushes and Dental Care

Toothbrushes and floss are consumables that should be replaced regularly. But with inflated grocery prices, $6 seems excessive for a single new toothbrush.

At Dollar Tree, you can choose adult and kids manual brushes from name brands like Colgate and Reach for just $1 each. Flossers, kid-friendly dental floss, regular floss, toothpaste, whitening strips and other oral hygiene basics are also all $1-1.25 daily. Stock up for your family so you aren’t stuck making an expensive drugstore run when you run out.

On your next Dollar Tree trip, explore the incredible deals on these everyday household essentials. With a little planning, you can save big on items your family uses daily. A few dollars saved here and there really adds up over time.

