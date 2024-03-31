7 Home Office Essentials on Amazon This Spring

Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

With so many people working exclusively from home — something like 22 million people in the US alone — there’s never been a higher demand for home office supplies.

On Amazon, you can get a great deal on quite a few essentials, ranging from webcams to ergonomic chairs and desks.

If you’re ready to streamline your home office or improve its functionality in one way or another, here are some top home office essentials you can get on Amazon this spring.

Webcams

Although many laptops come with a built-in webcam, desktop monitors often don’t. And if you’re someone who does a lot of conference calls from your home office, a quality webcam is an absolute must-have.

“If you’re in need of an external webcam with a plug and play capability, Amazon sells the Logitech C270 HD Webcam with a 720p resolution for only $24.90,” said Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback.

“This is a fantastic deal for this product, which has over 13,700 five-star ratings. Instead of buying from Logitech, which sells the item for $29.99, you’re saving money with Amazon,” she continued.

“Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you’re likely getting faster shipping in addition to the cost savings for this item.”

Office Chairs and Desks

When you’re working from home, having comfortable chairs and the right desk is also essential. This is especially true if you spend hours at a time sitting at your computer while working.

“Amazon tends to have great deals on two of the main essentials: desks and office chairs,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual.

“You can find plenty to choose from on their site…Whether you want a very simple desk to replace the kitchen table you’ve been using, a wooden L-shaped desk with filing cabinets to give you a little more room to work with, or even an ergonomic sitting/standing desk, you’re likely to find a well-rated one in a color that works well for your space.”

One particular highly-reviewed office chair is the Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair. It’s currently on sale for $43.98 (originally $84.98). As for desks, check out Furologee L-Shaped Desk. It’s 66 inches and comes with a power outlet. It’s currently on sale for $149.99 (originally $179.99).

Correction Tape

If you don’t already have correction tape and you handle a lot of paperwork, you should pick some up.

“Having correction fluid or tape in your home office space is essential, especially if you often use ink pens in your work,” said Landau.

“Amazon offers a four-pack of the BIC White-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape for $6.94. Staples, on the other hand, sells this four-pack for $7.19, making Amazon the better deal for this home office item.”

Thermal Laminators

Depending on the type of work you do, you might also need an at-home laminator.

“Laminators are good for lots of things such as recipes, home checklists and many other home office needs,” said David Bakke, a budgeting expert with DollarSanity.

Bakke recommended, “Get a thermal laminator from Scotch Pro through Amazon for $23 off its current pricing.”

The Scotch Pro Thermal Laminator currently costs $53 and has 4.8 stars and over 36,000 reviews.

Cable Clips

Cable clips can keep your power cords, keyboard cords and the like organized — a must-have for avoiding tangled wires and tripping hazards.

“Keeping your home office organized can be difficult, but don’t let cables get in the way. When spring cleaning this year, consider the ways you can optimize your desk space with cable clip organizers from Amazon,” said Landau.

“For only $8.99, you’ll get 16 cable clips in a variety of sizes that stick right to your desk and help you organize your cables. Walmart sells a similar 16-pack for $10, making Amazon the best way to save on this item.”

File Folder Labels

Along with organizing your cords and wires, make sure those important documents are neatly stored at home, too.

“When it comes to filing and storing my personal docs, I like things clean, neat and organized. This is where these file folder labels from Avery fit in perfectly,” said Bakke.

“Once you attach them to your folders, they’re not coming off, and you can use Avery’s various templates for your printing needs.”

Avery TrueBlock File Folder Labels costs a little over $18 on Amazon — currently on sale from its original $31 listing price. They come in assorted colors and, with 750 labels, you’re never going to run out.

Wi-Fi Routers

Having a secure Wi-Fi router is essential when you rely on the internet to do your job. Not only can a router improve your internet connection, but some can even give you better speeds.

“If your Internet connection is spotty or your web pages load slowly, it could be your router,” said Bakke.

“Amazon currently has one for $108 ($40 off) and it supports guest Wi-Fi, has parental controls, and can handle more than 20 devices. A steal, in my opinion.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Home Office Essentials on Amazon This Spring