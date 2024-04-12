7 Home Items That Are Worth Paying More For

andresr / Getty Images

Furnishing your home can be costly. You might be tempted to look on sites that sell used furniture like Craigslist and OfferUp, or hey … maybe even the street. That might be okay for some items, but experts say there are a few pieces it’s worth budget and saving up for.

GOBankingRates reached out to interior design experts to figure out which items in your home are worth paying the extra money for.

Sectional Sofas

“The number one piece of furniture that is absolutely worth spending more money on is your living room sectional sofa,” Vivianne Chow, interior decorator and owner of Viv and Tim Home.

“It may be tempting to get a cheaper couch to save money but more than likely,” she said, “it will not last even a couple of years and you’ll have to spend money again to purchase a new one.”

Chow said when you’re looking for a sofa, try to find ones with durable and easy-to-clean performance fabrics. Smaller sectional sofas go for around $400 at furniture store, Living Spaces, while larger, leather ones can cost as much as $4,500.

Flooring

“When you’re trying to decide what’s worth splurging on and what to skimp on, always make the biggest investments in your permanent pieces,” Katie Barton, head of cleaning and home improvement at Homedit.com “Flooring is a big one.”

Barton said to invest in high-quality, classic flooring. This can help save you money in the long run so you’re not constantly replacing your floor. Putting in new flooring is a big endeavor — you don’t want to have to do it regularly.

Quality Storage Bins and Containers

Though it might not be a focal point of your home, spending more on storage containers can save you from headaches later, according to Barbara Tanaka, a strategic interior design advisor at Real Estate Bees.

“Opting for high-quality storage bins and containers can make a significant difference in maintaining an organized home,” she said. “Choose containers made from durable materials like plastic or fabric with secure lids and stackable designs for efficient storage.”

Tanaka recommended shopping at The Container Store, mdesign and Target for the best selection of sturdy containers. All these stores have frequent sales where you can get containers for as cheap as $5, but you’ll spend more once you get into larger sizes or uncommon shapes.

Wall-Mounted Shelving

Shelves can take up a lot of space. That’s why Tanaka said you might think about purchasing some high-quality wall shelving to reduce clutter.

“Wall-mounted shelving systems are excellent for maximizing vertical space and creating stylish storage solutions in any space,” she said. “Invest in units made from sturdy materials like solid wood or metal, which can support heavy items and withstand the test of time.”

When you’re looking for shelving, Tanaka said to look for systems with adjustable shelves and modular components for flexibility in configuration and organization. She recommended brands like Elfa and FastTrack by Rubbermaid for their customization capabilities. The FastTrack can run anywhere from $4 to $250 depending on your needs.

Lighting

“Lighting is jewelry for the home,” Ksenya Malina, the founder of Time and Place Interiors, said. “Don’t underestimate its effect not only for illumination but also for interior design aesthetics.”

To achieve optimal results, Malina recommended getting high-quality lamps and builder-grade light fixtures. She also said to shop around for vintage pieces that could be pricey, but will greatly elevate the look of a room. These pieces vary in price depending on where you shop but are worth investing in to add elegance to a space.

Custom Closet Systems

We’ve all seen a celebrity home tour and marveled at the beauty of their closets. Sure, you might not have a closet that’s bigger than most people’s apartments, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp on organizing it. Tanaka said the customization some closet systems offer is worth investing in.

“Look for systems like the California Closets and Closets by Design which offer personalized designs tailored to your specific needs and preferences,” Tanaka said. “These systems provide ample storage for clothing, shoes, accessories and more, helping you keep your wardrobe neatly organized and easily accessible.”

Depending on your needs, these closet systems typically cost a couple thousand dollars.

Art

“While most people appreciate the need to add art to blank walls, too often they resort to mass-produced giclée prints, which are essentially posters that have been photocopied on a high definition printer,” Malina said.

“For a space to feel refined, at least the main areas should have original fine art created by hand by an artist: the piece above your living room sofa or the one hanging above the sideboard in your dining area.”

Look for art by local creators in your area. Sometimes these pieces are sold at your local coffee shop or art museum. These can guarantee you’re getting a unique piece and you’re supporting a local artist.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Home Items That Are Worth Paying More For