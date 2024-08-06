7 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Prices Rise for Fall

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Welcome to fall. OK, so not quite yet, but it’s the last few weeks of summer and that means that autumn will be here before you know it. There’s a lot of budget-conscious shopping prep you need to take care of, such as back-to-school buys, but there is another list that you should be diligent about right now while the season of summer is still here: your grocery list.

“As we head into fall, some grocery items might see price hikes, so it’s smart to stock up now,” said Terry Turner, senior writer and financial wellness facilitator contributor for ConsumerNotice. “Staples like coffee, bread and eggs are expected to get more expensive. Coffee prices have been climbing due to climate issues in coffee-growing regions.”

“Bread and eggs are also increasing prices due to the rising costs of wheat and feed,” she said. “Fall favorites like pumpkins, apples and canned goods are also likely to get pricier.”

Here are are seven grocery items to buy before prices rise for fall.

Baking Supplies

With the weather about to drop significantly, that means that it is time to heat up the oven and get to baking. Which is why it’s best to keep your pantry fully loaded right now on everything you’ll need for cookies, pies, muffins and treats all fall long before they go up in cost.

“As a former OT and mom of two young kids, I always keep an eye on staples that tend to spike in price come fall,” said Amanada Schmitt, mommy blogger for Life As Mama.

“Things like eggs, milk and butter are common ones, as demand rises for holiday baking and cold weather cooking. I would stock up on those now,” she said.

Meats

Another area to watch out for spikes in prices come fall are meats, according to Turner. While you might have been overloaded with barbecues, cookouts and parties all summer long where meat was the centerpiece and seemingly endless, it’s not a bad idea to buy and store some extra packs of your favorite cuts for the fall season ahead.

“Beef, chicken and pork prices could go up due to higher feed costs and supply chain issues. If you have the freezer space, buying and storing these now is a good idea,” Turner said.

Pumpkin-Based Products

While it’s not recommended to go out and start picking pumpkins from your local patch at this point in the year, it might be a savvy shopping move to get any pumpkin-based products now before the holiday season drives them up in price.

“Pumpkin puree and canned pumpkin are hard to find once pumpkin spice season hits,” Schmitt said. “Get a few extra cans now before shelves empty and prices rise.”

There’s also another factor that could add to the cost of pumpkins: the ever changing threat of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.

“Pumpkins might get pricey due to bad weather affecting crops,” Turner said.

Produce

“Apples could cost more because of increased demand for healthier snacks,” Turner said, explaining how apples of all colors and brands are frequently found in students’ school lunches and snacks, which are going to be packed up across the country in the next few weeks.

“Apples also tend to go up in the fall, so buy larger bags you can portion and freeze,” Schmitt said.

Dry Goods

You might think that some products are evergreen in terms of price no matter what the season is, however, that’s not necessarily true, even for dry goods. If you like to have a lot of dry goods on hand for easy meal makings or for emergencies, now is the time to buy.

“Dried beans like chickpeas and lentils are trendy, healthy and budget-friendly,” Schmitt said, who urged all shoppers to “stock up on extras while on sale” before fall.

“Nuts are another item that increases for the holidays,” Schmitt explained. “Look for sales on larger bags of almonds, walnuts and pecans you can portion and freeze.”

Canned Goods

If you have a busy family to feed and not a lot of time to go to the grocery store, canned goods tend to be your hero during meal time. That’s because they are usually ready in just a few minutes, pack lots of flavor and are affordable for those watching their budget.

“Canned goods, especially vegetables and soups, are likely to rise in price, too as people start preparing for colder months,” Turner said.

Making sure you load up your grocery cart with canned goods in the summer will help to reduce your grocery bill when you go back to the store in the fall.

“Families dining out might also feel the pinch, as restaurants face the same rising costs for ingredients,” Turner explained. “You might notice menu prices going up.”

Fall Favorites

There are certain things that just taste like autumn and pumpkin-spiced lattes are only the start. If you are a fan of fall and the seasonal flavors that come with it, it might not be a bad idea to buy some of those items from the grocery store now before the price shoots up in the next month or so.

“Some fall favorites have really gone up recently,” Schmitt said. “Maple syrup, for one. If you like pancakes or waffles on a chilly morning, invest in a larger bottle now.”

Schmitt explained that cinnamon is also popular in the fall and has skyrocketed and advised shoppers looking to save to buy a value-size container.

Final Fall Savings

Keep your eyes peeled at the grocery store in these dog days of summer. Or as Turner said, “If you see good deals on these items, grab them now.”

Schmitt explained that shoppers seek sales, use coupons and buy in bulk when possible.

“Store brands often have lower prices,” Schmitt said. “Consider shopping at budget grocers like Aldi or Lidl for the best deals on staples. Watch for fall promotions at stores like Kroger, Publix and Safeway as well. A little planning and deal hunting can help avoid sticker shock at the register.”

“Stocking up on coffee, bread, eggs, meats and fall staples can save you money in the long run,” Turner said. “And, of course, keep an eye out for sales and discounts. It’s all about being prepared and making the most of current prices before they go up.”

