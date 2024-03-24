7 Frugal Tips for Refreshing Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

Aja Koska / iStock.com

Keeping up with fashion and staying stylish can be lots of fun, but it’s expensive. This is especially true if you regularly spruce up your wardrobe to feature the latest, hottest trends. It doesn’t help matters that it’s more tempting than ever to spend, spend, spend, on clothes, shoes and accessories, thanks in part to the dominance of social media and the ease of online shopping.

If you’re living on a tight budget, you may feel like you can’t enjoy new fashion trends beyond just looking at them online or in magazines. But this needn’t be the case; you can frugally refresh your wardrobe for spring (and, really, any other season) in several ways.



Here’s what to do:

Check Out Garage Sales

Spring is generally not an ideal time to shop seasonal items from retailers as they’ll likely be pricing up new inventory, but it’s a great time to shop garage sales.

“[Spring] can be a great time to find spring clothing at garage sales,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual. “That’s because people who are paying full price (or close to it) for the new spring lineups are often looking to get rid of their older spring clothes to make room for the new. Many people are also enthusiastically jumping into spring cleaning and eager to clear out anything they haven’t worn in a while.”

Organize a Clothing Swap With Friends

If anyone in your orbit wears the same size clothing as you, look into a swap. You could find something that adds a new flair to your wardrobe without paying anything. Plus, this can help you declutter what you no longer wear.

“Each of you can go through your closets and gather anything you no longer wear,” said Stearn. “You might be surprised how many items that aren’t a good color for them after all, or that simply don’t fit them that well work great for you, and vice versa. And you can make a fun try-on gathering of it, too. Whatever doesn’t work for anyone can then be donated or sold.”

Enhance Your Current Wardrobe

Rather than revamping your wardrobe, focus on ways to maximize and mix up what you already have.

“Scope out your closet first and figure out what you need to make your current wardrobe go farther,” said Stearn. “Especially pay attention to what solids would work well to make new outfits with prints you have and don’t have a lot to match with.”

Go Thrifting

In addition to checking out garage sales for spring fashion items, check out secondhand shops and sellers.

“Thrift stores, consignment shops and vintage stores are thriving with shoppers finding unique items and hidden gems,” said Liz Wendler, style coach at Liz Wendler Styling. “This route allows you to stick to a frugal budget and create your own unique personal style.”

Focus on Timeless Styles Instead of Fleeting Trends

Though the latest trends are tempting, consider whether they will stand the test of time in terms of fashionability. Seek out timeless styles.

“Silhouettes, and fit will allow longevity and will not go out of style,” said Wendler. “Think straight-leg jeans, trench coats and sandals that will last over the years.”

Upcycle Dated Clothes

Remember, you don’t need to and should not aim to ditch all your existing spring clothes that you feel won’t work for 2024. Look for ways to update last year’s faves.

“Find creative ways to repurpose your old pieces and transform them into a more current version — think about what can be altered or tailored,” said Wendler.

Remember That Accessories Are Key

“Elevate your outfits with affordable accessories like scarves, statement jewelry and bags that can visually uplift your outfits,” said Wendler.

