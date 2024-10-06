7 Expenses Middle Class Families Should Trim Before Winter Hits

sturti / iStock.com

As winter approaches, middle-class families are gearing up for higher expenses like heating bills and holiday spending. With inflation still impacting everyday items, trimming unnecessary expenses now can make a big difference.

Here are key areas where families can cut back.

Energy Consumption

Winter heating bills can skyrocket, but lowering your thermostat by 7° to 10°F for eight hours a day can save up to 10% annually, according to the Department of Energy. Other simple adjustments, like sealing drafty windows and installing a programmable thermostat can also keep costs down.

Unnecessary Subscriptions

Between streaming platforms, fitness apps and subscription boxes, it’s easy for families to lose track of what they’re paying for each month. As winter looms, it’s the perfect time to conduct a subscription audit. Ask yourself: Are you really using all five streaming services? Is that gym membership still worth it if you haven’t stepped inside for months?

Dining Out and Takeout

Cold weather makes takeout tempting, but dining out regularly can drain your budget. In fact, USDA data shows Americans have been spending more on dining out than on groceries, with dining out expenses rising 13% since 2019. Cooking at home saves money and is often healthier, while meal prepping on weekends can reduce the urge to order in during the week.

Entertainment Expenses

Winter can lead to indoor splurging on movies and video games, but fun doesn’t have to be pricey. Board games, library rentals or free outdoor activities like hiking can replace expensive entertainment.

Travel and Gas

Gas prices have fluctuated heavily in recent years, and if you’re not careful, filling up the tank too often can quickly add up. Be mindful of combining errands into a single trip, and consider carpooling with family or friends when possible.

Holiday Gift Shopping

The pressure to buy holiday gifts can cause families to overspend, especially if you wait until the last minute. Start budgeting now by setting a spending cap per person and opting for thoughtful gifts rather than expensive ones. Even better, explore homemade or DIY gift options. Planning early can prevent credit card debt from piling up right as winter expenses hit their peak.

Winter Clothing

It’s tempting to splurge on new winter clothing each year, but often, families already have most of what they need. Instead of buying new coats, boots and scarves, assess your current winter wardrobe first. You might be able to get by with last year’s items or simply replace key pieces instead of overhauling the whole closet.

