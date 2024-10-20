7 Electric Vehicles To Avoid Buying in 2025

©NIssan

Electric cars are the future, there’s no denying it. But are all electric cars made equal? That’s a question worth asking. As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, some models are falling behind the curve.

GOBankingRates spoke to automotive experts to get the EVs we all might be wise to steer clear of in 2025.

Nissan Leaf

Once a pioneer in the EV world, the Nissan Leaf is now showing its age. Aivaras Grigelevicius, an automotive expert at carVertical, shared, “There’s nothing wrong with offering an EV at an affordable price, but affordability shouldn’t come at the expense of better battery technology or faster charging speeds.”

He also pointed out a big flaw: “The Leaf still uses the outdated CHAdeMO charging port, which is being phased out from many charging stations nationwide.”

Jaguar I-Pace

Despite its stunning looks, the Jaguar I-Pace is falling behind due to lack of updates. Grigelevicius explained, “Jaguar’s decision to neglect it and avoid substantial updates over the years has made it noncompetitive.” He added an important point for potential buyers: “The biggest issue is Jaguar’s choice to discontinue the I-Pace without a direct replacement, as the company shifts to the high-end, more expensive EV market in 2025. This radical transformation will likely impact the support for the I-Pace and other existing models.”

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota’s entry into the EV market has been less than impressive. Grigelevicius didn’t mince words. “If anyone wants to see the attitude of one of the biggest companies in the world toward electric cars, the Toyota bZ4X is a prime example. It lacks innovation, features, refinement and a decent range. Even the charging speed is mediocre, and it just doesn’t make any financial sense to buy one in 2025 or beyond unless Toyota makes dramatic improvements to the bZ4X.”

VinFast VF 8

While promising on paper, the VinFast VF 8 falls short in execution. Grigelevicius compared it to a beta software release. “It’s like a software company releasing a beta version of their app. You understand what they’re trying to achieve, but the lack of features, polish and the steep subscription price makes it hard to justify the product you’ve just tested,” he said.

Tesla Model X

Chris Pyle, an auto expert at Just Answer, raised concerns about the Model X’s signature feature. “There have been and still are concerns with those winged doors working right and sealing properly,” he said. He also shared a potential issue with its performance: “The car has too much power, resulting in it being used up too often, and then the driver finds themselves running out of battery power sooner than expected.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Pyle suggested thinking twice before buying a Mach-E. “Ford is still in the learning curve,” he said. “This car did have a battery overheating concern, and it may still not be addressed fully.”

He also humorously pointed out a social downside. “As soon as you say electric Mustang, you are going to hear over and over this is not a Mustang at all, and hear about the Mustangs they used to and still own.”

Rivian

While innovative, Rivian vehicles come with a potential financial risk. Pyle warned, “If you ever scratch it or bend a body panel, especially on the bed, get ready to cry. I have seen plenty of fender benders where this vehicle was in excess of $20K to repair cosmetic parts only.”

GMC Hummer EV

Pyle is skeptical about one of the Hummer EV’s touted features: “Four-wheel steering. It was a […] flop the last time they tried it and it will be again. More stuff to fail that is just not needed. It is a big SUV proving that you can tow or go off-road with an EV. How often will you be parallel parking and need four-wheel steering in those scenarios?”

