7 Creative Sources of Passive Income To Consider in 2025

DMP / iStock.com

With 2025 less than two months away, many people are starting to think about their financial goals for the new year. In fact, the Pew Research Center found that 61% of people who make New Year’s Resolutions do so with finances in mind.

Check Out: Passive Income Expert: Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways to Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Whether you plan to wait until the after the holidays to start improving your financial situation, or you want to get started now, there are many creative sources of passive income to help you achieve that goal.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Invest In a Short-term Rental Property

Rental properties are a popular way to create passive income, and short-term rental properties in highly popular tourist destinations can be even more lucrative.

“Not only can you maximize rental income during high-demand seasons, but you also gain the unique perk of having your own getaway,” said Jen Yacoube, CFP, wealth advisor at Adero Partners. “This strategy blends financial gain with lifestyle benefits — a win-win for savvy investors.”

Just know that rental properties typically require upfront capital and, unless you go through a property management agency, ongoing maintenance. Depending on your goals, this might not be quite as “passive” as you’d like.

Learn More: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Reinvest Rental Property Returns

If you go the rental property route — even if it’s long-term — reinvest the profits into new properties. That way, you can build upon your existing returns to gain even more.

“Over time, each new property can generate more income to fuel your portfolio’s growth, gradually paving a path to financial independence,” said Yacoube. “This method is particularly powerful, because it’s sustainable, steady and capitalizes on compounded growth over the long term.”

According to Yacoube, real estate investing also has its share of tax advantages. You may be able to deduct things like property taxes, mortgage interest and even depreciation from your taxable income.

Rent Out Extra Space

Not everyone has the money to purchase a new property. If you don’t have the funds, but you still want to make some extra cash, consider renting out a space you already have. You don’t have to stick with the typical “room in your house,” though. There are other things you can rent out.

“You can rent out an extra bedroom, storage space in your basement or attic, or a parking space in your driveway or garage,” said Ryan Barone, co-founder and CEO at RentRedi. “Use that income to pay down your mortgage and build equity faster or save up for something bigger.”