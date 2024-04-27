7 Best Items to Buy at Sam’s Club Now To Prepare for Summer

Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock.com

Summer’s just around the corner, and you know what that means. It’s time to dust off the patio furniture, clean the grill and bring out your warm-weather attire.

If you’re short on some of these summer essentials, you might also want to plan a shopping trip to Sam’s Club soon. You can find some decent discounts and save money on summer gear, clothes, furniture and more.

Ready to go shopping? Here are some of the best items to buy at Sam’s Club to prepare for summer.

Member’s Mark Newcastle 6-Piece Patio Deep Seating Set with Fire Pit

Online price: $2,999

“Summer is finally here, and as a savvy shopper, I’ve got my eyes set on Sam’s Club for scoring all the hottest deals on warm weather essentials,” said William Green, an avid Sam’s Club shopper and founder of Poem Analysis.

According to Green, one of the best summer items is the Member’s Mark Newcastle 6-piece Patio Deep Seating Set with a Fire Pit.

“If revamping your backyard setup is on the agenda, you won’t find a better value than the member’s Mark Newcastle 6-Piece Patio Deep Seating Set with Fire Pit,” said Green. “This stylish and deluxe outdoor sofa ensemble is built to seriously impress with its thick, plush cushioning and seating for up to six people. It’s an absolute steal that instantly transforms your yard into an upscale outdoor living room oasis.”

Bestway Above Ground Pool Set

Online price: $399 (originally: $449)

Installing an in-ground pool requires time and money, so why not consider an above-ground pool instead? As long as you have the space for it, you can enjoy the summer heat while staying cool and refreshed.

The Bestway Above Ground Pool Set includes a powerful sand pump that keeps the water clean and lasts up to six months with regular maintenance. The pool is highly durable and comes with interchangeable skimmer and vacuum heads, making cleaning easier. The set also includes a ladder, pool cover, and a ChemConnect dispenser that regulates the chlorine levels within the pool.

Member’s Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Gas Grill with Thermostatic Control

Online price: $499

“This is truly the time of year when [Sam’s Club] becomes a paradise for smart shoppers like me looking to go big on backyard living and sun-soaked fun without emptying our wallets,” said Green.

One summer must-have is a high-quality grill that’ll have your friends–and neighbors–clamoring for an invite to your next backyard barbecue party.

“Of course, any legit outdoor living space needs a grill that can walk the walk and meet all your burger-searing, steak-sizzling needs,” said Green. “Enter the beast of a Member’s Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Gas Grill with precise temperature controls. This bad boy can effortlessly churn out enough charbroiled magic to feed an entire neighborhood block party.”

While picking up a grill, check out Sam’s Club’s selection of grill accessories and high-quality meats, too. You’re going to need them.

Summer Picnic and Party Set (16-piece)

Online price: $24.98

If you don’t want to bring out your fine dishes and risk them getting broken, it might be wise to invest in an inexpensive summer picnic set that you and your family can use outdoors. This particular set is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

It comes with eight trays and eight bowls, which you can use for picnics, outdoor barbecues and just casual snacking out on the patio furniture.

Igloo 60-Quart Sunset Roller Cooler

Online price: $49.98

Sam’s Club has a lot of rolling coolers, perfect for camping out, tailgate parties or summer picnics. One particular option is the Igloo 60-quart Sunset Roller Cooler.

“No warm-weather fun is complete without ice-cold refreshments and snacks to keep you hydrated and energized. For chilling duties, you’ll definitely want to snag [this] cooler with its serious insulation and portable wheeled design,” said Green.

The cooler’s large enough to hold refreshments and easy to maneuver, so you don’t have to worry about tipping over. From vacuum-insulated tumblers, which you can also buy at Sam’s Club–four tumblers for $24.98–to hot dogs, these coolers will keep everything chilled until you’re ready for them.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray

Online price: $16.68 (3-pack)

Unless you plan to spend the entire summer indoors, you’ll want to pick up some sunscreen. And since sunscreen typically retains its effectiveness for about three years after purchase, you’re good to stock up if you don’t want to shop for it next year.

“As you rack up hours soaking up that glorious sunshine, protecting your skin is a must. That’s what makes Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Sprays such a wise investment,” said Green. “This heavy-duty SPF 50 sunblock is formulated to ensure you get complete broad-spectrum protection without having to re-apply as frequently.”

Meat Alternatives

Online price: $13.98 (10-count of Amylu Chicken Burgers)

Online price: $15.98 (10-count of Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties)

Whether you don’t eat meat, or you’re trying to eat a little healthier, Sam’s Club has plenty of plant-based alternatives that still go great on the grill.

“Sam’s Club is always a good place to stock up on grillables for the summer season. If you’re looking to cut back on cholesterol, sodium and saturated fats, it’s a good idea to eat less of traditional options like burgers, brats and hot dogs, and more alternatives like Amylu Chicken Burgers or Beyond Meat plant-based burger patties,” said Catherine Rall, frequent Sam’s Club shopper and registered dietitian with Happy V.

