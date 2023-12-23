7 Best Birthday Travel Ideas, Discounts and Freebies

andresr / iStock.com

Celebrating a birthday while traveling can make the occasion extra special. From free drinks on the plane to desserts brought to your hotel room, some travel providers roll out the red carpet for birthdays more than others. Knowing where to find the best birthday freebies and discounts can help you plan an epic and economical birthday getaway.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is known for celebrating various holidays and events with free premium drinks for travelers. Those flying on Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, or other occasions have reported receiving complimentary alcoholic beverages during the flight.

The airline also commemorates its founding date of June 18. So, if your birthday falls around that date, choose Southwest for some potential complimentary cocktails at 30,000 feet! While there is no birthday policy and, therefore, no guarantees, it’s worth noting your birthday when booking or upon boarding to see if the flight crew surprises you.

China Airlines

Book flights with China Airlines during your birthday month, and you can take advantage of their birthday discount for a small price break. Sign up for this airline’s free loyalty program, and you’ll be eligible for either 5% off economy tickets or 10% off business class fares for routes in certain parts of Asia. The amount might not seem like much, but saving any amount on birthday travel is worth celebrating!

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines keeps the birthday love coming by emailing members unique promo codes worth around 5% off flights in the weeks surrounding your big day. The discount applies to both your ticket and a travel companion. If you and a friend want to celebrate together, you can save a bit on Alaska’s affordable fares. Remember to qualify for Alaska’s free guest rewards program first.

Singapore Airlines

Long-haul flights with Singapore Airlines can be a fantastic place to spend your birthday, thanks to their reputable onboard hospitality. Passengers with mid-flight birthdays may be treated to premium free alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a celebratory cake from the crew! Make sure to alert Singapore Airlines to your special day during booking so they’ll be prepared to roll out the red carpet.

Marriott Hotels

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program, some members have received a free night’s stay to celebrate their birthday after meeting loyalty status qualifications. While that offer appears to be on hold for the time being, it always helps to have your birthday on file so that you’ll be eligible if and when similar promotions resume. Plus, paid stays during your birthday getaway will still count toward earning status, as just ten nights can gain you Silver status perks.

Kimpton Hotels

While not a guarantee, loyal guests of Kimpton boutique hotels who indicate they are celebrating a birthday often get special surprises. Past examples include balloons, flowers, or dessert delivered to their rooms! Call the hotel as your trip approaches to inform the staff about your birthday, and then see if you get spoiled with anything extra on your special stay.

Disney Parks

Disney has perfected birthday magic across their resorts worldwide, with all sorts of complimentary extras available as proof that it’s your big day. Start your day at Disney World or Disneyland by picking up a celebratory birthday button. That gives Disney cast members the cue to greet you cheerfully around each park. You may unlock special birthday promos at certain Disney hotels and restaurants when you wear your button. Keep your receipt and booking information handy, as some offers require proof of a valid ticket for that birthday date. From a free pretzel at Disneyland’s Wetzel’s Pretzels to a free Icee at Epcot, the “Happiest Place on Earth” makes birthdays feel magical.

Tell People It’s Your Birthday

The above examples highlight how mentioning your birthday travel plans can pay off with freebies, treats, or discounts. So indicate if you’ll celebrate when booking flights or hotel stays. Pack some birthday flair, like hats or badges, to prompt airline attendants and hospitality staff to spread some cheer. One kind “happy birthday” from crew or bystanders will still make you smile during your trip!

Make sure you’re getting the lowest available fares for your birthday getaway by setting flight and hotel price alerts. That way, you can seize birthday deals and save some extra cash to splurge on fun experiences at your destination. With a little strategic planning, you will surely have the happiest birthday vacation ever!

