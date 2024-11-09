£7.5m fertiliser plant opens at port

A plant a company says is capable of making 100,000 tonnes of fertiliser each year has opened at a port.

Origin Soil Nutrition's £7.5m facility at Port of Tyne, in Tyneside, is part of its plans to supply fertiliser to farms across the north of England and southern Scotland.

Michael Pater, the firm's managing director, said the port's access to deep-sea vessels would allow it to source raw materials from around the world.

Ashley Nicholson, chief business officer at the Port of Tyne, said the opening would also "bring decarbonisation benefits" as it would cut road miles for up to 5,000 lorry loads each year.

The site consists of a 64,583-sq-ft (6,000-sq-m) warehouse and a blending plant.

Mr Pater said the port's location enabled the company to support "sustainable farming by ensuring the right fertiliser is available when and where it's needed".

The Port of Tyne said it was selected as Origin Soil Nutrition's new base because its location on the North East coast would allow it to improve its "distribution capabilities" and allow it to expand across the region.

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links