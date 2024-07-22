With 69% ownership of the shares, ADM Hamburg Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:OEL) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies ADM Hamburg's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

Lupus Alpha Asset Management GmbH owns 67% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of ADM Hamburg Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:OEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 69% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ADM Hamburg, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ADM Hamburg?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that ADM Hamburg does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ADM Hamburg's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ADM Hamburg. The company's largest shareholder is Lupus Alpha Asset Management GmbH, with ownership of 67%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. TBF Global Asset Management GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 0.7% of common stock, and VM Vermogens-Management GmbH holds about 0.4% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of ADM Hamburg

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ADM Hamburg. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ADM Hamburg better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ADM Hamburg that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

