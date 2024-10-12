With a 68% stake, Kimly Limited (Catalist:1D0) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Kimly Limited (Catalist:1D0) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 68% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kimly.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kimly?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Kimly's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Kimly is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Hee Liat Lim, with ownership of 40%. Oon Kee Peh is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Lay Beng Ng holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Kimly

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Kimly Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a S$272m stake in this S$397m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Kimly. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

