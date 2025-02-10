With a 63% stake, Verbio SE (ETR:VBK) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Verbio implies vested interests in company growth

54% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Verbio SE (ETR:VBK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 63% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Verbio, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Verbio

XTRA:VBK Ownership Breakdown February 10th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Verbio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Verbio already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Verbio, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:VBK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2025

Verbio is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Claus Sauter is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Bernd Sauter is also Member of Management Board, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Story Continues