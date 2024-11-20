With 63% ownership, Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Resolute Mining's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 63% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Resolute Mining, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:RSG Ownership Breakdown November 20th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Resolute Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Resolute Mining. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Resolute Mining's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:RSG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Resolute Mining. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 6.0% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

