With 63% ownership, Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Resolute Mining's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
51% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders
Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock
Every investor in Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 63% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Resolute Mining, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Resolute Mining?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Resolute Mining. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Resolute Mining's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Resolute Mining. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 6.0% of the stock.
Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Resolute Mining
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Resolute Mining Limited. It appears that the board holds about AU$230k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$894m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Resolute Mining. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
