With 63% ownership, Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Oppstar Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutional ownership in Oppstar Berhad is 14%

A look at the shareholders of Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 63% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Oppstar Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Oppstar Berhad

KLSE:OPPSTAR Ownership Breakdown January 13th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oppstar Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Oppstar Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Oppstar Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:OPPSTAR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2025

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Oppstar Berhad. Our data suggests that Hun Cheah, who is also the company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, holds the most number of shares at 20%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 13% of the stock. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

Story Continues