With 63% ownership, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 63% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 43% stake, CEO Chai Lim is the largest shareholder. With 4.7% and 3.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Chai Lim and Chee Mak are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM384m stake in this RM609m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

