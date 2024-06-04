At €62.32, Is Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €75.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €60.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Continental's current trading price of €62.32 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Continental’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Continental Worth?

Continental appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.28x is currently well-above the industry average of 9.34x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Continental’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Continental generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Continental. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CON’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CON should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CON for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CON, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Continental as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Continental you should know about.

