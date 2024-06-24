With a 61% stake, C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over C.I. Holdings Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The top 3 shareholders own 50% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 61% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of C.I. Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About C.I. Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in C.I. Holdings Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in C.I. Holdings Berhad. Johari Bin Abdul Ghani is currently the company's largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. With 9.2% and 8.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sukumaran Ramasamy and Continental Theme Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Mohammad Bin Alwi, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of C.I. Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of C.I. Holdings Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM300m stake in this RM492m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with C.I. Holdings Berhad .

