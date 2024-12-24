With 61% institutional ownership, Leclanché SA (VTX:LECN) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Leclanché implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The largest shareholder of the company is Pure Capital S.A. with a 61% stake

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Leclanché SA (VTX:LECN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 61% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Leclanché.

SWX:LECN Ownership Breakdown December 24th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Leclanché?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Leclanché does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Leclanché, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:LECN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Leclanché. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pure Capital S.A. with 61% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 0.2% and 0.05% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

