The $600 Question: Can Meta Platforms’ (META) AI Strategy Deliver?

We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in November. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta platforms (NASDAQ:META) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in November.

Amid soaring valuations of AI stocks, beginner investors keep wondering whether they are too late to the AI party. However, investing experts believe that opportunities abound in the AI space because of the nature of this technological revolution.

While talking to Wall Street Journal during the WSJ Tech Live Conference, venture capitalist Martin Casado, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explained why he believes there is no such thing as “too late” when it comes to AI for now.

“When it comes to AI, it really feels like the marginal cost of language, reasoning and creation are going to zero. And if that’s the case, this is a supercycle. And if that’s the case, we’ve got decades. So there’s no “too late.” In that sense, we’re still very, very early.”

The AI revolution is quickly entering the phase where we are seeing real-life use cases as AI is helping companies significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency. According to a detailed report published by Benesch’s AI Commission, an AI-based tool that monitors real-time data from electronic medical records reduced unexpected deaths in hospitalized internal medicine patients by 26%.

Casado also talked about the usability of AI models for actual problem-solving:

“Everybody looks at the OpenAIs. But as far as value creation and integration, if you look at all the private companies, the smaller companies that are building their own smaller models, they are some of the fastest-growing companies we’ve seen in the history of the industry.”

For this article we picked 10 AI stocks trending on latest news and earnings. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Facebook

Photo by Timothy Hales Bennett on Unsplash

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 219

Despite posting strong quarterly results, Meta shares fell as rising AI-related expenses yet again spooked investors about ROI. However, Meta platforms (NASDAQ:META) bulls believe Zuckerberg’s plan to keep spending on AI is totally justified.

