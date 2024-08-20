600,000 homeowners on mortgage rates as high as 9pc

Mortgage Rates

Over half a million homeowners could be paying thousands of pounds extra a year on their mortgage because of sky-high standard variable rates, experts have warned.

The average standard variable rate (SVR) is currently 8.16pc while the average two-year tracker rate is 5.68pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

A homeowner with a £300,000 mortgage would pay £472.69 more a month on the SVR than the tracker rate.

Borrowers are automatically switched on to SVRs – also known as reversion rates – if they haven’t remortgaged before their existing deal ends. These tend to be higher than fixed or tracker rates presenting a financial risk for those who fall on to them.

Around 600,000 mortgage holders are currently on these deals, according to trade body UK Finance.

Nicholas Mendes, of brokerage John Charcol, said, “Major lenders’ SVRs are between 6.99pc and 7.74pc. At the extremes, The Co-operative Bank SVR is only 5.59pc whereas Virgin Money’s SVR is 9.24pc.”

However, some borrowers may opt to go on to an SVR if they are in the process of selling their property or expect a change in personal circumstances.

While SVRs are not directly linked to the Bank of England’s headline interest rate – now at 5pc – many lenders will pass on the reduction to borrowers on these variable loans.

Following the central bank’s decision earlier this month, Satander announced it would apply the full reduction to its SVR from next month, taking the rate to 7.25pc.

At the same time, fixed-rate mortgages have fallen over the past month as the Bank of England’s base rate has come down and lenders compete for business. NatWest is offering a five-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.83pc, which is less than half the average standard variable rate.

The majority of Britain’s largest mortgage lenders are now offering fixed rates of less than 4pc in a boost for borrowers.

However, the market is yet to drop to the rates seen at the start of the year when the market was pricing in multiple Bank Rate cuts. In January, HSBC offered a five-year fix of 3.76pc.

In recent days, lenders TSB and Halifax have reduced rates on their fixed mortgages.

There is more good news for homeowners as house prices are recovering after a sluggish start to the year. Prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in June, as momentum returned to the market following eight months of annual price falls.

The average price tag for a home increased by 2.7pc, taking the average cost of a home to £288,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

