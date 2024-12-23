6 Ways This Proposed Trump Move On Mortgage Lenders Could Affect The Cost of Buying a Home

Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com / Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

The first Trump Administration tried (and ultimately failed) to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises that back conforming mortgage loans in the U.S. Many pundits wonder if the incoming second Trump Administration will take a second stab at privatization.

“Privatization is not uncharted territory,” said Gary M. Golden, CEO of Propell Credit Union. “Remember that prior to 2008, both Fannie and Freddie were private, with an implicit federal guarantee.”

The federal government stepped in to take control of the GSEs in the financial crisis of 2008, in the wake of massive losses. It raised plenty of ire at the time: many voters complained that investors had enjoyed all the profits over decades of success, but taxpayers got stuck with the losses when the party turned into a hangover.

Even so, the government takeover was never intended to be permanent.

“The law says they are eventually to be privatized,” Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, told CNN. “But the stakes are very, very high as to how this is carried out.”

If President-Elect Trump does try again to privatize the two mortgage giants, how might that affect homeowners moving forward?

Higher-Cost Loans for Higher-Risk Borrowers

Currently, the federal government backs all conforming mortgage loans through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan programs. That reduces risk, when lenders package these loans and sell them to corporate investors who hold them long-term.

But if investors see higher risk in these mortgage loans, they’ll demand higher returns.

“Today, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac enjoy government guarantees that give lenders low mortgage rates,” explained David Milo, founder of Independent Lending. “If such guarantees did not exist, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other lenders would seek higher returns and raise the rates, especially for lower-income and high-risk borrowers.”

In some ways, the federal government subsidizes the loans for higher-risk borrowers. That makes it easier for lower-income and first-time homebuyers to borrow mortgage loans. But that could disappear if Fannie and Freddie go fully private, with no government guardrails or support in place.

Cheaper Loans for Low-Risk Borrowers

The inverse is also potentially true: if the government took its thumb off the scale, low-risk borrowers might enjoy cheaper loans.