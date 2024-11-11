6 Ways To Lower Expenses in Retirement While Still Living a Luxurious Lifestyle

One of the greatest stressors in life is not having enough money. In fact, an Allianz Life survey found that 63% of Americans are more worried about running out of money than death.



While part of this fear may be psychological, one potential solution is to lower your expenses in retirement so that you can feel more confident you’ll have enough money to last a lifetime. However, you don’t necessarily want to feel restricted during what’s supposed to be your golden years.

The good news is that there are ways to lower your expenses in retirement while still living luxuriously. You don’t have to downsize to a smaller home, give up travel or survive on peanut butter and jelly — unless you want to.



To start, consider what matters most to you and what a luxury lifestyle looks like in your eyes. In doing so, you might realize that some expenses, like travel, are non-negotiable, while others like fancy coffees can be cut without affecting you much. Maybe you got into a habit of making certain purchases that you no longer want to make.



“Write down everything that you spend and where, so that you can have a value reconciliation conversation with yourself. Are you getting the value out of your purchases? Do you really care about that $6 latte? It used to be $4 but now it is $6 — might not be worth it for that,” said Kimberly Nelson, advisor at Coastal Bridge Advisors.

If you’re looking for some more inspiration on what you might be able to cut — keeping in mind that these are highly personal decisions — consider the following money moves.

Move To a Lower-Tax State

One way to cut costs while still enabling you to live luxuriously is to move to a lower-tax state or even a state with no income tax, said Nelson.



“You will save money simply by not paying the high income tax rates in many popular states,” she said.



Meanwhile, you can still enjoy luxuries like a nice home and plenty of spending money for entertainment.

Rent Out Your Home and Car When Traveling

While this technically doesn’t lower your expenses, you can offset the costs of traveling by renting what you’re not using while you’re away, like your home and car, said Emily Luk, co-founder and CEO of Plenty.

You can even use management companies that make it easy to rent out your house through a platform like Airbnb, she said.