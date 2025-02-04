6 Ways To Build Wealth in Your 60s

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When retirement is nearing, you need to get your finances in order. If you weren’t already, now is the time to get laser focused on saving for your golden years.

To be financially prepared for retirement, experts say you should have eight times your annual salary saved by age 60. This number should rise to 10 times your annual salary by age 67.

However, this isn’t a reality for many people. For example, 13% of Americans age 60-plus have zero retirement savings, according to a PwC report. Overall, the median retirement savings for 55- to 64-year-olds is $120,000, according to the report. This would likely provide less than $1,000 per month over a 15-year retirement.

If you still have some work — or a lot of work — to do before retiring, you’re clearly not alone. Here are six tips to build wealth in your 60s, so you can feel more financially prepared for retirement.

Max Out Your Retirement Accounts

“Your 50s and 60s mark the beginning of the ‘stretch run’ toward retirement for many people,” said Paul Deer, CFP, vice president of wealth, private client at Empower. “With the time window for building net worth during the wealth accumulation stage shrinking as retirement draws closer, the most important net worth building step for people in their 50s and 60s is to max out their retirement accounts.”

He said it’s also important to avoid taking early withdrawals from your retirement accounts, viewing them like a pension instead.

“People working toward a pension tend to forget about it until they retire,” he said. “While that money is locked up until later in life, it becomes a hugely powerful resource in retirement.”

Time the Start of Social Security Benefits Right

When you start taking Social Security benefits matters. You can apply anytime between age 62-70, but the longer you wait to apply, the higher your monthly payment will be.

Carefully examine the cost-benefit of claiming them as early as age 62, as late as age 70 or somewhere in between, said Chris Urban, CFP, founder at Discovery Wealth Planning.

“There is a tax element to this decision as well, so this could also be included as part of smart tax planning,” he said.

Earn Extra Income

In recent years, it has become more popular to take on some type of employment during retirement, Urban said.

“Retirement these days is more of a ‘work-optional’ phase of life,” he said. “Many people enjoy the social interaction that work provides.”

