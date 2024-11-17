Here are 6 types of people US retirees should absolutely not trust — how many have you let into your life?

As a retiree, you’ll need your money to last for the rest of your life. You should fill your hours with people who bring you joy — and you must protect your finances by avoiding those who could undermine your financial security.

Unfortunately, problematic people can hurt both your mental health and your long-term prosperity, so it's critical to be cautious about who you spend time with.

Don't miss

To protect yourself, always avoid these six types of people.

1. Pushy salespeople

Two in five Americans responding to an Ipsos survey said they’ve experienced buyer’s remorse after purchasing something they later regretted. While this can happen to shoppers of all ages, a bad buy can be even more damaging for retirees on a fixed income.

Unfortunately, pushy salespeople often target the elderly because they believe it’s easy to separate them from their money. Aggressive salespeople exist everywhere, but it's important to be especially careful not to be talked into specific purchases. For example, according to the AARP, many seniors regret buying boats, RVs, fancy cars and timeshares.

2. Overly negative people

Retirement is a time when many are looking for a new sense of purpose, but it can be a struggle. In fact, one study found that self-reported depression increases by 40% in the first years of retirement.

Surrounding yourself with negative people won't help your mental health. In fact, negative individuals could destroy your enthusiasm and initiative. They may even prompt you to make poor financial choices, such as passing up on a good investment because they're convinced it’ll go bad.

Read more: Economists weigh in on Donald Trump's pitch to eliminate Social Security taxes for seniors — here's how to bolster your retirement fund now

3. Manipulators

Tragically, many people try to manipulate retirees. This can include people they know or strangers who should be in a position of trust, such as shady financial advisers or insurance salespeople.

Americans 60 and over lost $3.4 billion to various scams in 2023, according to an ABC News report. If you don't want to be one of those victims, steer clear of anyone who tries to control your thoughts and actions. You can spot a manipulator by watching for signs like withholding the truth or trying to induce guilt.

Story Continues