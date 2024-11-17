Here are 6 types of people US retirees should absolutely not trust — how many have you let into your life?
As a retiree, you’ll need your money to last for the rest of your life. You should fill your hours with people who bring you joy — and you must protect your finances by avoiding those who could undermine your financial security.
Unfortunately, problematic people can hurt both your mental health and your long-term prosperity, so it's critical to be cautious about who you spend time with.
To protect yourself, always avoid these six types of people.
1. Pushy salespeople
Two in five Americans responding to an Ipsos survey said they’ve experienced buyer’s remorse after purchasing something they later regretted. While this can happen to shoppers of all ages, a bad buy can be even more damaging for retirees on a fixed income.
Unfortunately, pushy salespeople often target the elderly because they believe it’s easy to separate them from their money. Aggressive salespeople exist everywhere, but it's important to be especially careful not to be talked into specific purchases. For example, according to the AARP, many seniors regret buying boats, RVs, fancy cars and timeshares.
2. Overly negative people
Retirement is a time when many are looking for a new sense of purpose, but it can be a struggle. In fact, one study found that self-reported depression increases by 40% in the first years of retirement.
Surrounding yourself with negative people won't help your mental health. In fact, negative individuals could destroy your enthusiasm and initiative. They may even prompt you to make poor financial choices, such as passing up on a good investment because they're convinced it’ll go bad.
3. Manipulators
Tragically, many people try to manipulate retirees. This can include people they know or strangers who should be in a position of trust, such as shady financial advisers or insurance salespeople.
Americans 60 and over lost $3.4 billion to various scams in 2023, according to an ABC News report. If you don't want to be one of those victims, steer clear of anyone who tries to control your thoughts and actions. You can spot a manipulator by watching for signs like withholding the truth or trying to induce guilt.
4. Chronic borrowers
Chronic borrowers are also a dangerous group for retirees to associate themselves with. They create unstable relationships and cause financial stress.
According to a Lending Tree survey, around a quarter of people who lent money to friends or loved ones regretted making that choice. While you may sometimes want to lend money to a very close family member who found themselves in trouble through no fault of their own, someone who’s constantly raiding your bank account is not a person you should spend time with.
5. Dishonest contractors
Many contractors have a bad reputation for over-promising and underdelivering, and those looking for an easy mark often target seniors. Of course, many retirees have to rely on contractors to upgrade aging homes. Unfortunately, they can lose money if those contractors fail to perform or do a sub-par job.
Retirees should ask for referrals and carefully research anyone they hire to help at home so they aren’t left with regrets.
6. Aggressive real estate agents
Finally, it’s critical to avoid overly aggressive real estate agents. Many seniors decide to downsize or move during retirement. You could be in trouble If you get an agent who’s not on your side.
Watch out for buzz words like “cozy,” which often translates to small, or “charming,” which usually means old. Read reviews of any agent you're working with and pay attention to red flags that may indicate they are trying to convince you to buy or rent a space you don't think is right.
By avoiding these six dangerous people, you can ensure that you don’t waste money or precious years of your life with those who harm you rather than help you.
