6 Top Budget Items To Buy At Sam’s Club With Your Social Security Check

For seniors living on a fixed income, purchasing essentials at Sam’s Club can be a great way to stretch your Social Security check. Sam’s Club offers a senior membership discount for individuals aged 55 and up, providing 60% off the annual membership fee to make shopping more affordable for older adults.

They also offer $50 off the higher-range membership for those who want to take advantage of the additional membership features. These discounts allow seniors to access all membership benefits, including significant savings on bulk groceries, household items, and pharmacy services.

Here are six purchases at Sam’s Club with your Social Security check to help your budget stretch further. Also check out the newest grocery store items at Sam’s Club that are worth every penny.

Member’s Mark Vitamins and Supplements

Maintaining good health is a top priority for seniors, and taking vitamins and supplements can help fill nutritional gaps. Member’s Mark, Sam’s Club’s store brand, offers a variety of vitamins and supplements including D3, probiotics, calcium, melatonin, omega-3, and daily multivitamins. Buying vitamins in bulk can be more economical than purchasing smaller bottles at traditional grocery stores.

Member’s Mark Pain Relief Tablets

Managing pain can be a significant concern for seniors, whether it’s due to arthritis or other chronic conditions. Member’s Mark brand pain relief pills, like acetaminophen, provide effective relief from minor aches and pains. At bulk prices, these cost just $0.01 per pill at Sam’s Club, making it easier to manage discomfort without straining your budget.

Member’s Mark Hearing Aid Batteries

For seniors who rely on hearing aids, keeping a stock of batteries is essential. Unfortunately, hearing aids and batteries aren’t usually covered by health insurance, which means that your cost will be completely out of pocket. Sam’s Club sells hearing aid batteries in large packs, so you won’t run out unexpectedly. This helps provide peace of mind while saving you money.

Bulk Grocery Items

Sam’s Club is known for competitive pricing on bulk grocery items, especially pantry staples like rice, pasta, and canned goods. Their private label, Member’s Mark, often provides excellent quality at lower prices. The great thing about buying these items in bulk is that you’ll have to take fewer trips to the store and pantry staples are often shelf-stable for several years, so you don’t need to worry about them going bad.

Prescription Medications

Sam’s Club offers competitive pricing on hundreds of prescription medications. Their pharmacy often has lower prices for generic medications, and some are even just a few dollars. This will save seniors on fixed income significant cash over regular pharmacy prices if they take prescription meds.

Household Essentials

Seniors can also find great deals on household essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, and cleaning supplies at Sam’s Club. Buying in bulk can lead to significant savings and fewer trips to the store, which saves money spent on fuel too. All you need is some storage space at home to keep the larger packages of items, and you’ll never have to worry about running out.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Top Budget Items To Buy At Sam’s Club With Your Social Security Check