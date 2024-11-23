6 stocks that will benefit from the next wave of AI development, Bank of America says

Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

A small group of stocks could capture the next burst of AI development, BofA said.

The firm sees a coming "Agentic AI wave," which includes developments like AI-powered apps and robots.

Strategists highlighted six large-cap stocks that represent its top picks for the next wave.

A new wave of AI development is about to take shape — and Wall Street is starting to divert its attention from the market's largest companies to a different group of stocks, according to Bank of America.

In a recent note, the bank's strategists said they foresaw a coming "Agentic AI wave," referring to the second phase of artificial intelligence development. Possible beneficiaries include companies that are beginning to deploy AI through apps, or industrial and commercial robots.

There are some signs AI innovation is already headed in that direction, the bank added, pointing to new features added to AI software, like Google's Gemini, and robotic security dogs being deployed at Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Bank of America clients are already beginning to shift their focus from the market's top AI names, like Nvidia, to what the bank believes to be the "second phase of AI beneficiaries," the note said.

"We urge investors not to diminish AI's near-term disruption potential in this early stage. Upside is unlikely to be fully priced in across the AI investment stack and, specifically, across our software coverage, in our view," strategists wrote.

"We expect AI monetization across our coverage to begin in 2025 as software's AI moment arrives and monetization to become meaningful in 2026 as enterprise adoption accelerates," they continued.

The bank reiterated its focus on six large-cap stocks, which it said were among its top picks as the Agentic AI theme plays out.

1. Microsoft (MSFT)

In an early November note, the bank pointed to Microsoft's plans to supplement Copilot with more AI agents, which could help automate tasks related to sales, services, finances, and managing supply chains.

Strategists issued a price target of $510 a share, implying 23% upside from current levels.

2. Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce plans on integrating AI agents into its range of products, which can help automate tasks in areas like customer service and marketing, the bank said.

The firm also finalized a partnership with Nvidia to create avatars that can automate tasks in customer service, crisis management, and other areas.

Strategists issued a price target of $390 a share, implying 14% upside from current levels.

