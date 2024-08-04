6 States People Are Flocking To Post-Pandemic

LaylaBird / Getty Images

More Americans than ever moved state-to-state during the pandemic, and the exodus appears to be continuing. Post-pandemic, several states have become prime destinations for new residents attracted by economic opportunities, quality of life and favorable climates.

PODS moving data highlights a notable shift towards the Southern Appalachian region, plus cities in Florida and other retirement favorites like Portland and Phoenix. Forbes’ Moving Statistics and Trends For 2024 names Florida and Texas as the top two most popular states for new residents, while also sharing that California and New York are seeing their populations decline.

Read on to learn the most popular states to move to post-pandemic, including the cost of living, the average home price and the average monthly rent in each state.

North Carolina

Key Cities: Charlotte, Raleigh, Asheville, Greensboro and the Wilmington area

Cost of Living: $36,702

Average Home Price: $384,500

Average Monthly Rent: $1,272

Charlotte, Raleigh, and Asheville are fast moving up the PODS moved to cities list, with the Myrtle Beach (SC)/Wilmington area holding the top spot for the second consecutive year. People are attracted to North Carolina for reasons that include a relatively low cost of living combined with high quality of life, access to nature and a flourishing restaurant scene that makes it ideal for foodies.

South Carolina

Key Cities: Greenville-Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach and Charleston

Cost of Living: $34,826

Average Home Price: $388,100

Average Monthly Rent: $1,319

Similar to North Carolina, South Carolina offers new residents a pleasant climate, affordable living costs and a good quality of life.

Tennessee

Key Cities: Knoxville, Nashville and Johnson City

Cost of Living: $34,742

Average Home Price: $394,100

Average Monthly Rent: $1,180

Tennessee’s appeal includes its four-season weather, low cost of living, affordable housing, no state income tax and vibrant cultural scene. The state’s thriving job market, quality schools and outdoor access make it particularly attractive to young professionals and families, with median ages in key cities in the mid-30s.

Florida

Key Cities: Ocala, Jacksonville and Orlando

Cost of Living: $40,512

Average Home Price: $420,700

Average Monthly Rent: $1,687

Thanks to its mild climate, retirement-friendly cities and no state income tax, Florida has always been a favorite destination for Americans looking to move state. However, while it remains popular, issues like rising insurance costs and environmental risks, thanks to increasingly severe weather, have negatively impacted movers.

Texas

Key Cities: Austin, Houston and Dallas

Cost of Living: $37,582

Average Home Price: $357,700

Average Monthly Rent: $1,318

Texas remains a key destination for businesses and individuals. However, areas like Travis County are seeing some decline in net migration (for the first time in around 20 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau) due to rising living costs.

Georgia

Key Cities: Atlanta and Savannah

Cost of Living: $38,747

Average Home Price: $386,600

Average Monthly Rent: $1,365

Another South Appalachian favorite, the Peach State boasts a mild climate, affordable living, and vibrant cultural scenes, all bound to draw new residents. Atlanta has made a comeback on the PODS most moved-to list, suggesting renewed interest in Georgia’s urban and suburban areas.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States People Are Flocking To Post-Pandemic