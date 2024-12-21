6 Smart Year-End Tax Moves for Side Hustlers

Ivan Pantic / iStock.com

Whether they’re driving for Uber, walking people’s pets or freelancing online, side hustlers enjoy the benefit of some extra cash for bills, debt payoff and important savings goals. However, they also take on the added responsibilities and costs of handling their own taxes.

Learn More: 6 Reasons Your Tax Refund Will Be Higher in 2025

Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

As the year wraps up, side hustlers should look at their business situation to find ways to maximize their tax savings and enjoy a smoother tax filing experience. Here are six year-end tax moves to consider.

Review Important Documents and Records

Although 1099 tax forms typically don’t go out until late January, taxpayers should start locating invoices, bank records, receipts and other documents related to their side hustles now.

These documents can help estimate the year’s business earnings for tax planning purposes. Plus, they’re useful for identifying potential deductible expenses, which might require preparing further documentation like mileage logs.

Check Out: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Consider Income Deferment Opportunities

Side hustlers can use smart income timing strategies to help defer income when they’re in a higher tax bracket. According to TaxAct, billing customers later may be an option, but holding off on cashing received checks isn’t. Side hustlers who have gigs that offer less control over payment dates might simply avoid doing work near the year’s end.

Another way to defer income is to make strategic pre-tax retirement contributions. Based on the 2024 IRS limits, a side hustler who has a traditional 401(k) at their day job can stash away as much as $23,000 — $30,500 if aged 50 or older — by Dec. 31, while someone with a traditional IRA can contribute up to $7,000 — $8,000 if aged 50 or older — by April 15, 2025. Side hustlers may also qualify for a personal tax credit for these contributions.

Handle Last-Minute Business Expenses

Since eligible business expenses reduce the side hustle earnings subject to taxes, being strategic about year-end purchases is a wise move. For example, if a side hustler has held off buying a work computer, hiring professional services or setting up a home office, doing so by Dec. 31 could offer tax savings.

However, side hustlers must review the IRS deduction rules that vary based on the expense category. For example, they may need to depreciate certain equipment over time or deduct only a portion of an expense attributed to both business and personal purposes. Plus, it’s best to avoid making nonessential purchases to save a little on taxes.