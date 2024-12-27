Here are 6 retirement blunders that successful American millionaires tend to avoid — how many are you guilty of?

If you want to enjoy your senior years to the fullest, you may want to steer clear of these pitfalls, too.

A 2024 Gallup poll finds that 74% of retired Americans have enough money to live comfortably, and you don’t need to be a millionaire to land in that boat.

But it also doesn’t hurt to mimic the financial behavior of millionaire retirees. Here are a few big mistakes people in that category tend to take care to avoid.

1. Investing too conservatively during retirement

Retirees are often warned to aim toward more stable investments and lower their exposure to the stock market. That’s good advice, but only to a point.

See, savvy investors preparing for retirement know better than to dump their stocks entirely. Doing so means limiting their portfolios' growth.

A better bet is to maintain an age-appropriate mix of safer assets, like bonds, coupled with stocks and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that have the potential to lead to stronger gains. Within the realm of stocks, though, it’s a good idea to look at income-producing assets like dividend stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts), which can also serve as a hedge against market volatility.

2. Forgetting about healthcare costs

Fidelity puts the average cost of healthcare in retirement at $165,000 for a 65-year-old today. The reality is that your healthcare costs will hinge heavily on how well you take care of yourself, but also, factors outside of your control. But it’s important to allocate funds for healthcare expenses so you’re not left scrambling in any way.

One thing millionaires often do right in the context of retirement planning is bring dedicated funds for healthcare into the mix with a health savings account. These accounts offer the benefit of tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses, which can help wealthier retirees limit their IRS bills.

Wealthy Americans also know to plan for long-term care. On a national level, the median cost of a semi-private nursing home room costs $104,000 a year, according to Genworth. Buying long-term care insurance ahead of retirement can help alleviate some of that burden. And locking in premiums in your 50s, as opposed to waiting until your 60s, could result in more affordable coverage.

