6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and the Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

When every paycheck that comes in seems to immediately go toward bills and other expenses, leaving little to nothing left over, it’s easy to feel frustrated.

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Learn More: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

You work hard while you scrimp and save, even forgoing small pleasures sometimes to make sure you have a little money in the bank. As a reward for your effort, it feels like you’ll never quite transcend your current financial situation.

You aren’t alone in this feeling. Many people feel as though they can’t rise out of poverty or move out of the American middle class. Why is it so much harder to climb the ranks other wealthy people have done before?

While there’s a lot of rhetoric about people pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, the reality is that sometimes the circumstances conspire against you. GOBankingRates talked to several experts about the factors that can prevent people from moving up the financial ladder.

Barriers to Financial Services

As the founder of The Money Mindset Hub, Alejandra Rojas is very familiar with old notions and unfortunate stereotypes that can limit people’s ability to achieve their financial goals.

One of the most prevalent, yet wrong-headed ideas, is that everyone has access to banking and financial services. This attitude doesn’t reckon with the very real social and economic barriers that prevent people from engaging with these services.

“A lot of individuals in poverty might not even have the resources or time to open a bank account — the barrier in identity verification, for instance, is a real issue — and that’s where these gaps in the financial system start,” she said.

“The lack of access to simple financial tools translates into a lack of education, keeping people out of the loop when it comes to growing wealth or even understanding how to get out of their financial circumstances.”

Find Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Old Narratives About Money

Money can be a source of deep emotions for a lot of people. Whether someone is in poverty or stuck in the middle class, Rojas said they are potentially grappling with cultural and familial narratives about money that can’t simply be fixed with a quick financial strategy.

“It’s far more difficult to break out of that subconscious adaptation to what’s familiar than it is to simply educate someone on financial literacy,” she said. “When someone tries to step out of what they know, there’s often a lot of shame and guilt attached.”

Story Continues