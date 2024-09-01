6 Rare Cars Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

MikeDitz / Nissan

If you are an auto aficionado, then you probably keep an eye on all the latest vehicles that are set to hit the market in 2025. While most vehicles lose value the longer they’re on the road — meaning you can save money by buying used — rare cars can actually go up in value, with next year being no exception.

“Sometimes, the only quality some cars have more than others is the fact that its demand trumps the supply,” explained Peter Dubois, the general manager of Find by Plate. “Other times, it’s how much more attractive and appealing its interior and exterior [are, capturing] the attention of its audience, making it so that they can’t wait to own one for themselves despite the current price tag.”

Other times, Dubois noted, there are classic and rare models which “more than evoke our nostalgic sentiments, but also have a reliable quality, comfortable driving experience and unique features that have altogether stood the test of time.”

Here are six rare cars expected to soar in value by the end of 2025.

Audi TT RS

“These kinds of cars are the niche product, the image bearers for the company. Still, the latest Audi TT RS proved to be a very good sports car,” said Aivaras Grigelevicius, automotive expert at carVertical. “Sadly, we will never know how Audi engineers could improve it, because the company discontinued it to focus on more profitable models.”

He predicted that if Audi were to bring the TT RS back, it would be either electric or a “bloated SUV.” So, he added, “As the collector’s items go, the last TT RS with a legendary 5-cylinder powerhouse is the car to watch for.”

Nissan 350Z Nismo

For this car, being rare is already one of the advantages it has over its peers, in Dubois’ professional opinion. However, he noted that the Nissan 350Z Nismo’s scarcity isn’t the only reason this car’s value would jump quite a bit by the end of 2025.

“Already, the Nissan brand has warmed its way into the hearts of car enthusiasts, many of whom are almost desperate to own a Nismo badge for themselves,” Dubois said. “So, thanks to the rapidly growing interest in limited edition Japanese performance cars, I believe the 2008 Nissan 350Z Nismo will be one of the rare cars to skyrocket by the end of 2025.”

BMW M5 CS

This vehicle is the limited edition of an already impressive performance sedan, according to Grigelevicius.

“However, tiny little changes throughout the car made it lighter, faster and more agile in the corners. It was a swansong for the old-school BMW M5 that everybody loved,” he added. “Those qualities certainly will make it a future classic, but the brand-new generation of BMW M5 accelerated the process of its increased value.”

As of today, Grigelevicius stated that a used BMW M5 CS already costs the same or even more than the brand new one, and the trajectory of the residual values will only move upwards.

Mazda RX-7 (FD3S)

Dubois explained that this Mazda RX-7 is another car that seems to be gaining traction amongst collectors and car enthusiasts, seeing approximately a 26% increase in value over the last few years.

“With the increasing demand of cars from the 90s, and its historic significance in the auto industry, there is no doubt this already rare car would become even more rare as more of its kind are lost,” he said.

Ferrari 458

“It’s a common misconception that every Ferrari is special,” Grigelevicius said. “Truly special Ferraris make such a profound impact that the moment they hit the road, they instantly become future classics, and the Ferrari 458 is one of them.

“The 458 was a genuinely brand-new Ferrari, which opened a new layer into how supercars perform, and clever tech made it exceptionally good to drive,” he explained. “Moreover, the 458 was the last Ferrari to feature a naturally aspirated V8 engine, which always set the unique tone for every Ferrari supercar.”

Ford Focus RS

When it was introduced, Ford limited the allocation numbers for North America, making it an already-rare piece of metal even before it landed in the U.S. and Canada, according to Grigelevicius.

“However, today, in this uncertain performance car climate, the Focus RS looks even more exclusive due to its unique formula,” he said. “Today, the tight four-wheel drive system, loud turbocharged engine and manual gearbox make it one of a kind, and I’m sure there will never be another Focus RS like this.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com