6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Going toe to toe with a car salesperson can feel like you’re about to test-drive both your patience and your budgetary constraints. Car purchases should be a pretty straightforward process, but there is more nuance to the art of the deal with it comes to buying cars, trucks and SUVs.

Walking into a car dealership can feel like entering a chess game where every move counts and a good salesperson will dangle preapproval for reasonable car loans or car payments before you can even see the full board. While it’s important to ask questions that will help you make an informed decision, some questions could tip the scale out of your favor.

Before you dive into these “never asks” when car buying, first it’s good to know what to never say to sales staff. Here are a few key takeaways:

“I don’t know much about cars”: This may tell the car dealer that you are a novice and could lead them to sell you a car they need to move rather than one that fits your needs.

“My car is on its last legs” : Telling a car salesman this indicates you are in a situation where you have to make a purchase no matter if it’s a good car for you or not. This could also drop any potential car deal that was on the table as they know you need to buy.

“I love this car” : Even if it is a great car, indicating how interested you are in purchasing it could leave you less wiggle room to negotiate the price of the car.

“I don’t know my credit score”: When it comes to car sales, buyers with lower scores might get offered higher interest loan rates than buyers with good credit. Don’t count on the dealer to give you the best rates and do your research beforehand.

Now that you know what not to say, it’s time to explore what you should never ask at a car dealership. Here’s a look at the questions you should steer clear of to keep the power in your hands.

‘What’s the Lowest Price You Can Give Me on This Car?’

It seems like a logical question to ask. Cut through all the sales tactics and get down to the nitty-gritty, right? Well, asking this right off the bat puts you in a position where the salesperson knows you’re looking to haggle before you’ve even started. It can lead to a less flexible negotiation process because the dealer now knows your primary focus is on the price, not the value or the fit of the vehicle to your needs.

‘Can I Afford This Car?’

This question might sound like you’re being financially responsible. However, in reality, you’re in a car dealership, not your bank, so full disclosure isn’t necessary.

