These are the 6 most important stock market charts technical experts will be watching in 2025

After strong back-to-back years for the stock market, investors are fixated on whether the bull rally will extend into 2025.

To get a better idea of what investors should be watching next year, Business Insider reached out to the top technical experts on Wall Street and asked them: What is the most important stock market chart heading into 2025?

From interest rates to software stocks, here's what they're watching.

Will Tamplin, Fairlead Strategies

Will Tamplin

"In December, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) nearly met a measured move projection of 6118, which was targeted by a breakout in Q1 of this year. The measured move projects the uptrend from 2020-2021 off the 2022 low. This indicates that a prolonged period of consolidation is likely in the first half of 2025. The monthly MACD histogram suggests that momentum behind the uptrend has started to wane in Q4, further supporting corrective price action to start 2025," Will Tamplin, senior analyst at Fairlead Strategies, told Business Insider.

Ryan Detrick, Carson Group

Ryan Detrick

"Bull markets are like cruise ships: once they get moving, they can be hard to stop. Going back 50 years, once a bull market made it into the third year, history said there could be a lot more left. In fact, the five most recent bull markets that made it this far lasted at least until their fifth birthday, with an average gain of eight years, so don't give up on the bull just yet in 2025," Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at Carson Group told Business Insider.

Craig Johnson, Piper Sandler

Craig Johnson

"The 10-year UST yield has reversed a long-term secular downtrend off the 1981 highs. The higher high above 3.25 ('18 highs) also validates the multi-decade reversal. Historically, post uptrend or downtrend reversals, a retest typically occurs," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, told Business Insider.

He added: "We suspect this retrace/pull back to prior resistance to find support around 3.00% - 3.50% 2H2025. A decisive break below that level would suggest the economy is in serious trouble. Until then, don't forget that slow and moderate Fed rate cuts have historically been bullish for equities, especially for Small and Mid-Cap stocks."

Ari Wald, Oppenheimer

