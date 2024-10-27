6 Money Moves To Make Now To Avoid Retirement Regrets

There’s no such thing as having “too much money” in your retirement account, particularly with the rising cost of living, the potential for large medical bills in retirement and even the uncertainty of your own longevity. So it can pay big dividends if you take active steps to prepare for your retirement while you’re still working.

With the proper plan, you can minimize the chance of financial regrets and hopefully end up with enough money to fuel the retirement of your dreams. Here are six money moves you should make now to position yourself for a well-funded retirement.

Max Out Your Savings

One of the most obvious steps you can take to boost your retirement nest egg is to save as much as possible. While you should always save as much as you can, most experts suggest saving at least 10% to 15% of your income for retirement.

If you’re just starting out in the workforce, you might only be able to save a few hundred dollars per month, but as you start earning more, that amount should increase.

Take Advantage of Employer Benefits

When it comes to saving for retirement, your employer can be your best friend. Thanks to the matching provisions that most 401(k) plans offer, your retirement account can be boosted with essentially free money.

For example, a common employer match is 50% to 100% of the first 5% of employee contributions. This means that if you earn $50,000 per year and sock away $2,500 per year, your employer may kick in between $1,250 and $2,500 on your behalf.

One of your main priorities in saving for retirement should be contributing at least enough to your 401(k) plan to secure your maximum employer match.

Cut Your Expenses

Sometimes, it can be difficult to work more hours, take on another job or boost your current salary. In that case, the only way to save more money for retirement is to cut your expenses.

However, this can also be an easy way to find additional savings. Most household budgets have a little fat in them, from unneeded subscriptions to excessive dining or entertainment expenses. If you can cut a few hundred dollars from your monthly spending, it’s the same effect as if you were earning more from your job — as long as you divert that money to your retirement account.