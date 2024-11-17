6 Little Luxuries To Buy at Sam’s Club This Holiday Season

Whether you’re shopping for luxury gifts for the people on your list or for yourself, you can find great deals at Sam’s Club. The warehouse club offers noteworthy discounts on a number of name-brand items.
Here are a few of the best “little luxuries” you can buy at Sam’s Club this holiday season — all for less than $30.
Barbie Luxe Faux Fur Throw
Price: $24.98
Fans of Barbie will adore this cozy faux fur throw blanket featuring the iconic brand logo.
Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette
Price: $29.84
This unisex fragrance features notes of green tea, bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg, musk and amber.
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream
Price: $14.98 for 2.5 ounces
This luxurious cream promises to improve your skin’s elasticity and overall appearance.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Price: $29.98
This high-end, lightweight hair oil provides a number of benefits — it adds shine and silkiness, detangles hair, prevents hair damage, reduces frizziness, and strengthens and conditions hair.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel
Price: $26.98
A fancy face cleanser can up a daily skin care routine. At under $30, this Dr. Dennis Gross cleansing gel is a great option to gift or keep for yourself.
Hanna’s 5-Wick Luxury Candle
Price: $19.97
This 36-ounce candle looks as beautiful as it smells thanks to its ornate decorative vessel. The candle is available in four festive scents — Hearthside Gathering, Winter Balsam, Cranberry Spiced Sangria and Gilded Prosecco.
