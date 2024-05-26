6 Limited-Edition Cars the Wealthy Are Splurging On

©iStock.com

The wealthy have the ability to purchase items that the average American can only dream of, such as limited-edition cars. These cars are often produced for maker anniversaries, in small quantities and with unique features or design elements that can’t be found on regular vehicles by the same maker, according to Elite Cars.

Like other collectibles, car enthusiasts with money often just have to have these rare and special cars. Sometimes it’s more of a status symbol, and sometimes it’s because the unique feature or design is cool, sporty or aesthetically pleasing.

Here are six limited-edition cars the wealthy are spending their disposable income on.

2024 BMW M340i Sedan

BMW has long been a leading choice for drivers with the extra cash to drop on a car that is luxurious but not flashy. However, the M340i sedan appeals to people who like to be both luxurious and sporty. The “shadowline package” includes high-gloss black finish on the mirror caps and grille, as well as black chrome exhaust finishers. It also includes red calipers rather than the standard blue.

Performance is solid, with a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine, a dual exhaust system and “free-form” tailpipes .This car starts at $59,600.

Cadillac CT4 V-Series 20th Anniversary Blackwing Mondrian

Cadillac is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its CT4 V-Series, which Cadillac’s website describes as striking a balance “between high-end luxury and high-adrenaline performance” with the limited-edition Blackwing.

Though Cadillac is often known for its large sedans that take up quite a lot of road space, the CT4 V-Series is a small sports sedan with carbon fiber accents. It’s Cadillac’s attempt to get into the sports car market without losing some of the signature roominess and classic lines that the brand is known for.

Its limited-edition Blackwing Mondrian has bolder colors and features. It also boasts the latest generation of “Magnetic Ride Control,” referred to as the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology. It’s got a 3.6-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine with a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. The Blackwing runs the wealthy around $73,770.

2023 Porsche Limited-Edition 60-Year 911 Coupe

The famed luxury sports car company, Porsche, celebrated its 60th anniversary of the 911 in 2023 with a special edition that the website claims is “built for maximum driving enjoyment on winding country roads.” The company made just 1,963 cars (1963 being the year Porsche was founded).

With a manual gearbox, lightweight clutch and a 4.0-liter engine, this super lightweight car is designed for speed and agility. Porsche also updated its wheels and brakes to create “dynamic responsiveness.” The wealthy purchased this hot little number starting around $114,000.

Rolls Royce Phantom Extended Series II

Rolls Royce makes no bones about being luxury-focused. In other words, you have to be wealthy to purchase these cars. And the Phantom Extended Series II takes luxury to the next level.

The back seat includes a special compartment for chilling your own champagne and resting your glasses. A signature Rolls Royce umbrella is also mounted within the car. This model is billed as more than just a car, but a personal environment for “tastemakers” to enjoy a “serene and spacious realm to recharge in.”

This limited-edition series comes with special “Year of the Dragon” interior options such as the Phoenix Red and Black, or the Gallery and Starlight Headliner, with dragon motifs throughout. For all this majesty, the wealthy are paying around $792,550.

2024 Aston Martin Valour

You’ve got to be wealthy to purchase a regular Aston Martin, much less a limited-edition one. This “extremely limited-edition celebratory car commemorating 110 years of Aston Martin,” according to the car’s website, is almost more homage than vehicle, and it takes itself quite seriously. Aston Martin’s website writes, “You don’t stare at Valour. It fixes its intense and intimidating stare upon you, an unforgiving predator in pursuit of its prey.”

The car harks back to the Aston Martins of the ’70s, but updated with a full carbon body and aesthetically gorgeous honeycomb alloy wheels. In addition to a sleeker new design, it has improved suspension and a 5.2-liter V-12 engine, but in a manual gearbox, which the website touts as a daring combination. The wealthy are forking out more than $1 million for this beacon of a luxury sports car.

Bentley Edition 8

The uber-luxury carmaker, Bentley, recently said it would stop making its powerful V-8 engine cars, however it did release one last model known as the Edition 8 — and the wealthy have taken notice. This limited edition has the classic 4.0-liter V-8 engine setup, but it also has 542 horsepower and 568 pound feet of torque, and some models can fly so fast they hit 198 miles per hour.

If you’re lucky (and rich) enough to snag one of these, you can customize your exterior trim from a selection of more than 60 colors, and other bespoke features such as a “jewel” filler cap. Interior options vary too.

The price of this bad boy? According to Motor Trend, “The Edition 8 models are exclusive to North America for some undisclosed time, with deliveries said to be imminent. Pricing was not announced and the consumer site has yet to be updated with the option, but if you have to ask…” In other words, you better be part of the 1% to afford this car.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Limited-Edition Cars the Wealthy Are Splurging On