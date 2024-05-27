6 Items That Are Cheaper on Amazon Than at Walmart

Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

At the end of 2023, eCommerce analytics and data provider Profitero released its 7th Annual Price Wars Study. It found that Walmart and Amazon were the undisputed money-saving price leaders in the retail landscape. The rivalry between the two competitors was so intense that they had identical prices on identical products a whopping 70% of the time. By comparison, Target and Amazon matched prices just 26% of the time.

In the 30% of the time Walmart and Amazon had mismatched prices, Amazon was the clear winner in a handful of categories, allowing you to cash in by buying from the right retailer with the lowest price.

Vitamins and Supplements

The Profitero study found that in the vitamins and supplements category, No. 1 Amazon beat No. 2 Walmart’s prices by 4%.

For example, a 250-count bottle of Centrum multivitamin tablets for men costs $19.98 at Walmart, but Amazon undersold its rival by lowering the price to $16.42.

Health and Personal Care

Amazon also beats Walmart’s prices by 4% in the health and personal care category — but with some products, Amazon offers savings much greater than 4%.

One example is a pack of two 27.7-ounce bottles of Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo with Hair Mask Treatment. Amazon charges just $19.99 for the pair, but you’ll pay $39.99 at Walmart.

Beauty

Amazon also outdoes Walmart in the beauty category. In this case, the world’s largest e-seller beats its rival’s prices by 2% overall — but here, too, the savings are much more than average for some products.

At Walmart, a 1.7-ounce jar of Olay Skincare Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 hydrating moisturizer costs $29.94. At Amazon, the price is an identical $29.94, but you get two 1.7-ounce containers of the exact same moisturizing cream — double the product for the same price.

Baby Supplies

Babies are expensive — more so if you shop for their basic needs at Walmart. The study found that Amazon undersold its chief competitor by 3% overall in the baby category.

For example, a 156-count box of Huggies Little Movers size 3 diapers costs $52.98 at Walmart. If you buy the same product on Amazon, you’ll pay just $49.36. That’s nearly $4 less — plus you save another $3 with a coupon at checkout.

Household Supplies

The study found that overall, Amazon undersells Walmart by 3% on household supplies. One example is the do-everything Mr. Clean Magic Eraser multipurpose Durafoam cleaning pads.

On Amazon, a 10-pack of extra durable foam pads will run you $12.13. However, If you buy the exact same 10-pack at Walmart, you’ll pay $13.24.

Pet Food and Supplies

Amazon came in first with the lowest overall prices for pet food, but this category was one of the rare instances where Walmart didn’t take second place — the No. 2 cheapest pet food and supplies came from Chewy.

Either way, when you’re spending money on the non-human members of your house, it usually pays to shop at Amazon. For example, Walmart charges $17.58 for a five-pound bag of Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula chicken and brown rice natural adult dry dog food. The exact same five-pound bag of dog food costs just $14.21 on Amazon.

