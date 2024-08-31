6 Costco Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Fall

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Whether you’re already retired or you’re about to be, if you need to get ready for the fall, Costco probably has what you need. This members-only warehouse club offers everything from fun seasonal decor to throw blankets that will keep you nice and warm as the cooler temperatures set in. Prices vary widely, but you can also score some good deals on many of these items, which can be perfect if you’re on a bit of a budget.

Your needs are your own, but these are some of the best Costco items you should consider getting ahead of fall.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Down Jacket

Price: $26.99

Depending on where you live, fall can get pretty chilly. That’s why this down jacket at Costco is worth getting ahead of time. It’s warm, fashionable and available in several colors — including blue, green, black and gray. It also comes in multiple sizes, ranging from extra small to 3x. And it’s machine washable.

Along with this, this jacket features what’s called “32 Degrees Heat” for maximum comfort and warmth. Its outer shell is nylon, but its inner lining is polyester, so this jacket will keep you dry even on rainy days. It’s also insulated with 90% down and 10% genuine feathers.

Costco also sells other down jackets. So, if this one isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check their selection of apparel for something that suits you better.

Halloween Harvest-Themed Decorative Pillow

Price: $19.99

You can celebrate Halloween at any age. You might not be interested in dressing up or going trick-or-treating — though your grandbabies might be — but you can still spruce up your home with a bit of spooky decor.

This Halloween-themed decorative pillow is a simple way to do just that. It comes in several designs, including “Batty Moon” (which has an orange moon and black cats) and “Scottish Harvest” (which has three different colored pumpkins), and makes for some nice living room or guest room decor.

The pillow has a polyester blend cover and polyester fiberfill that helps it keep its shape while being easy to clean. It offers decent support, but it’s best as an accent piece.

Hershey’s Variety Pack

Price: $32.99

If you live in a neighborhood where trick-or-treating is popular, you might want to grab some candy ahead of Halloween. Like many other food items, you can get full-sized candy bars in bulk at Costco. This particular pack includes 14 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars (seven of which have almonds), six Kit Kat bars and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

This pack is also good to have on hand for any family members with a sweet tooth.

Core Cabin Tent

Price: $159.99

Now that you’re retired, chances are you have a lot of free time. If you’re the outdoorsy type, you might even want to go camping. Unless the weather tends to be rainy or it’s excessively cold, fall’s generally a good time to do that.

At Costco, you can get a six-person cabin tent with a front screen room that’ll keep the bugs out and give you — and your friends or family members — the shelter you need against the elements. It comes with color-coded poles that make setting up this tent a breeze. It’s also pretty spacious inside.

If you don’t want to have a bunch of sleeping bags inside, you can also fit two queen-sized air mattresses inside. All in all, it’s a good option for camping, especially if you want something with more room and don’t want to have to sleep on the ground.

House & Home Luxe Throw

Price: $19.99

Whether you get cold easily or you just want to cozy up at home, it’s hard to go wrong with Costco’s luxe throws. You can wrap yourself up in it as you watch the seasons change, enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea or even just sit back and relax with a good book (or movie).

This throw comes in gray, light brown, white and dark brown. It’s made from polyester and is soft, thick and smooth.

Novaform ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Mattress

Price: $399.99 to $699.99 (prices vary based on size)

One of the best things you can do for yourself — at any stage of life — is get a quality mattress. This memory foam mattress from Costco is reasonably priced and can keep you cool and comfortable at night. It comes with a plush cover and is 14 inches thick for maximum comfort. It’s also available in twin, full, queen, king and California king.

